Xiaomi presents an air conditioner that will protect you from the cold in winter

We are living a unprecedented cold wave in Spain. Low temperatures and snow make things a bit difficult for us. Although now Xiaomi arrives with a vertical air conditioning tower that Xiaomi presented, which could help you right now.

The Asian manufacturer offers a range of products that will not leave anyone indifferent. We can find everything from phones to a variety of wearable devices and smart connected products like smart lamps or air conditioners that you control from your smartphone.

A product with surprising energy efficiency

Xiaomi presents an air conditioner Xiaomi

One of the big problems with any product like this is with a heat pump is its energy consumption. Mainly because it has the higher energy efficiency So your inverter compressor offers three levels of consumption. According to the company’s calculations, you would save 11.3% per month in the electricity consumption of your account compared to air conditioning with heat pump and similar power.

Inside has a large format fan so that the hot or cold air is distributed in the room where you have installed this impressive air tower that, although it is very powerful, stands out for its silence, because it does not exceed 33 decibels when it is at full power.

With self-cleaning and app to control it

Continuing with the positives of this product, to say that this air tower features with an automatic cleaning system, in addition to blades finished in hydrophilic aluminum to avoid possible drips. In addition, and how could it be otherwise, this three-level vertical air conditioner is compatible with Mi Home, the interface for smart products of the brand.

In this way, can use both voice assistant Xiao Ai like Mijia app to control this device. You can turn the tower on or off, adjust the temperature, or program this air to turn on when you get home. Suppose this product has a cylindrical design, plus touch controls to customize the tower and remote control if you don’t want to use the compatible program.

Price and availability

Finally, if we talk about its price and launch date of this new Xiaomi aerial tower, it should be remembered that the company has just put this product on sale at a price of 5,299 yuan, which is around the 675 euros at the exchange rate. A very interesting product without a doubt, but due to its size it is quite difficult to see outside the Chinese borders. Although we can always try our luck through a retailer that ships Xiaomi products to Spain.

