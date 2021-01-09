Xiaomi presents an alarm clock and a 2K security camera

Xiaomi has presented the new Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T, two terminals that will seek to become the kings of the mid-range and the entry range. Both smartphones offer exceptional performance and a battery life of several days. In addition, this press release has served to publicize two other new smart devices in the Mi Home ecosystem, such as the light bulbs compatible with Mi Home. In this case, it is a smart alarm clock with sunrise mode and a 2K security camera which are known as Mi Smart Clock and Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera 2K Pro. These are their features and prices.

Before going into the matter with the two new smart home products, we are going to do a little review of the new mobiles. About him Redmi Note 9T We have a Dimensity 800U processor with integrated 5G from MediaTek and triple 48MP rear camera at a price that starts at 249.9 euros. In the model Redmi 9T We count Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 from 179.9 euros.

My Smart Clock

The first of the smart home objects is the Mi Smart Clock, a minimalist alarm clock with 3.97 »touch screen in full color that shows both the time, weather information, calendar or photos (like a digital frame). It has a special alarm with “Sunrise” mode that gradually increases the brightness of the screen, as well as the sound of the alarm.

The watch has Google Assistant and Chromecast integrated, allowing us to control other connected home devices or even view video streaming from security cameras. Its dimensions are 113 × 68 × 81.5 millimeters with 272 grams of weight. How much with WiFi 2.4GHz IEEE 802.11 b / g / n and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The price is 49.99 euros in Spain.

Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera 2K Pro

The second of the objects is a security camera with 2K resolution. With its 3 megapixels it is able to show high clarity recordings with resolution 2304 × 129. Its f / 1.4 camera aperture, 6P lens, and high-sensitivity image sensor ensure bright, detailed color images.

All this is completed with a AI capable of detecting human silhouettes, keeping users informed through automated messages. The camera also features dual microphones and active noise cancellation technology. Finally, it should be noted that we will have hands-free voice control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Pricing has not been officially confirmed.