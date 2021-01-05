Xiaomi presents its new mid-range phone, the Mi 10i

- Advertisement -

Xioami has presented us its new mid-range smartphone, on Mi 10i. This mobile device is an adaptation of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and is intended for the Indian market.

The Mi 10i comes with a powerful photographic section that promises to capture every detail in every shot. This is made up of four chambers. A main one of 108 megapixels, accompanied by an ultra-wide lens of 8 megapixels, a depth of 2 megapixels and a macro of 2 megapixels.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i incorporates 5G technology

The mobile device incorporates the Snapdragon 750G. A processor that guarantees better performance at the CPU, GPU and AI level, compared to the previous generation. In addition to 5G connectivity. To complement this component, Xioami includes a 6 GB or 8 GB RAM memory and an internal storage of 128 GB.

On its front face, we find an “AdaptiveSync smart screen that goes from 30 Hz to 120 Hz, which automatically matches the content with the best refresh rate to provide a smoother experience and optimize energy consumption.” Similarly, the mid-range smartphone locates a 16 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone locates the fingerprint reader on its right side, right next to where the power button is.

The Mi 10i has a 4820 mAh battery

Xioami’s new smartphone comes with a 4820 mAh battery, which can be charged (from 0 to 100%) via a 33 W fast charge in approximately 59 minutes. It brings the Android operating system, it comes in two versions and at the following prices:

Xiaomi Mi 10i 6 + 128GB: 21,999 Indian rupees, approximately $ 300.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 8 + 128GB: 23,999 Indian rupees, approximately $ 327.

As we already mentioned, it is an exclusive model for the Indian market, where you can purchase it from January 8.

