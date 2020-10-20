Xiaomi presents its wireless charging technology that fills a mobile in minutes

Although Xiaomi was one of the smartphone brands that cost the most to introduce fast (and wireless) charging in their terminals, the truth is that has been a season in which he does not stop showing his technological achievements, with announcements that included the milestone of exceeding 100W for recharging with cable adapters. Today’s speeds are not that fast, on paper, although they are when you consider that it is wireless charging.

Over the generations of smartphones it has become clear that wireless charging is a more than effective and reliable solution so as not to wear out the components of our phone and have a really comfortable way that we avoid putting and removing cables from their connectors. And to that end the Chinese have worked, who have shown the world today how it is to wirelessly charge a phone at a speed of 80W.

Try a modified Mi 10 Pro

This new technology, known as Mi 80W Wireless Charge, allows you to charge a phone with a battery of about 4,000 mAh. in just 20 minutes, which is a huge step forward from the previous Chinese standard of 30W. With this leap, users will be able to quickly gain autonomy while continuing to use their device.

And now, when we need to refill the battery a little, it won’t take long periods of time to wait for it to charge a bit. The tests that Xiaomi has shown of this Mi 80W Wireless Charge indicate that we can have 10% of the battery recovered in just 60 seconds. On the other hand, if it is enough for us to go out with the battery in half, the waiting time will increase to eight minutes.

To give you an idea of ​​the improvement of times in this type of technology, the one presented by Xiaomi last year, 30W, lengthened the waiting period considerably up to 25 minutes to reach 50% battery fill, and about one hour and nine minutes to have it fully 100%. Despite that first milestone, just a few months later, in March of this year, Xiaomi introduced the world to 40W wireless charging to later announce a faster one that will be installed in your Mi 10 Ultra, which will boast a fast charge by cable at 120W.

