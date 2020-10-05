Xiaomi promises 20 times faster games with RAMDISK, using RAM as temporary storage

Mobile phones have increasingly demanding apps and games, and sometimes a few milliseconds may be enough to not get optimal performance. Hence, they are working on a way to solve it, such as the arrival of faster memories from the hardware side, with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, or with software developments like the one Xiaomi is now carrying out.

Xiaomi developers have found a way to speed up the processes, and for this they have taken a process that is already commonly used in devices such as mobile phones and personal computers, memory virtualization, but in reverse. The process has been called RAMDISK and is currently being tested in China.

RAMDISK in testing phase

As this heading tells, indeed, Xiaomi’s new RAMDISK functionality is currently in the testing phase. As a guinea pig, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra that was launched in China is being used and at the moment it is unknown when it will be released to the rest of the Xiaomi ecosystem. We assume, of course, that will be done on board MIUI 12 but there is no official confirmation yet.

RAMDISK is, as we mentioned before, a process of virtualization in reverse. A chunk of internal storage is not taken to temporarily convert it into fast access memory into RAM, but RAM is used to store temporary files. For practical purposes, a chunk of RAM is used to make it a much faster hard drive.

With RAMDISK, Xiaomi gets 25 times faster game access speeds on the Mi 10 Ultra

Given that a generous amount of RAM is needed to be able to snatch a part from the operating system itself and the apps, Xiaomi is using the Mi 10 Ultra that landed with 16GB of RAM, more than enough to house this virtual hard drive. To get an idea of ​​what performance increase will be experienced, the Mi 10 Ultra’s internal UFS 3.1 memory transfers at approximately 1.7GB / s while its LPDDR5 RAM moves data at 44GB / s. More than 20 times faster.

The first information is that this RAMDISK mode is indivisibly linked to the MIUI Game Center, so for the moment it will be reserved exclusively for games. We will be attentive to these preliminary tests of the functionality to know when it will be released to the rest of the phones with MIUI 12, although perhaps the type of RAM mounted on each device is an access barrier. Venos.

