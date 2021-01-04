Xiaomi promotes its new router Mi AX6000 attacking the iPhone

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has started accepting reservations for its new Wi-Fi 6E router, the Mi AX6000, ahead of its launch in China. The company has published a video to promote this router in which it highlights how well it works with devices from its own ecosystem, such as the Mi 11, compared to Apple’s iPhones. The video shows various speed tests where an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a Xiaomi Mi 11 are placed at three different distances from the new router, located in the center of a completely empty stadium. The result is that the Mi 11 gets better Wi-Fi speeds compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, in all three positions compared: 53, 114 and 161 meters from the router. The reason for this speed difference is in the WiFi chips that both smartphones incorporate. While the iPhone 12 Pro Max uses the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 chip, the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 11 uses the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 chip that supports WiFi 6E. This means that the Mi 11 has access to the new 6 GHz band, which is one of the novelties behind the “E” of the WiFi 6E. To take advantage of this band, a router compatible with WiFi 6E is necessary and that is where the new Xiaomi Mi AX6000 router comes into play. As for the router, it has a modern design with multiple antennas and is priced at just 599 yuan (~ € 75), which is certainly very attractive for a high-end router. At the moment we will not know if we will see this router outside of China, but hopefully so.