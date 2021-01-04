Tech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

Xiaomi promotes its new router Mi AX6000 attacking the iPhone

By Abraham
0
0
Xiaomi Router Ax6000.jpg
Xiaomi Router Ax6000.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has started accepting reservations for its new Wi-Fi 6E router, the Mi AX6000, ahead of its launch in China. The company has published a video to promote this router in which it highlights how well it works with devices from its own ecosystem, such as the Mi 11, compared to Apple’s iPhones. The video shows various speed tests where an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a Xiaomi Mi 11 are placed at three different distances from the new router, located in the center of a completely empty stadium. The result is that the Mi 11 gets better Wi-Fi speeds compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, in all three positions compared: 53, 114 and 161 meters from the router. The reason for this speed difference is in the WiFi chips that both smartphones incorporate. While the iPhone 12 Pro Max uses the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 chip, the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 11 uses the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 chip that supports WiFi 6E. This means that the Mi 11 has access to the new 6 GHz band, which is one of the novelties behind the “E” of the WiFi 6E. To take advantage of this band, a router compatible with WiFi 6E is necessary and that is where the new Xiaomi Mi AX6000 router comes into play. As for the router, it has a modern design with multiple antennas and is priced at just 599 yuan (~ € 75), which is certainly very attractive for a high-end router. At the moment we will not know if we will see this router outside of China, but hopefully so.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Some buyers discover how to get Xiaomi chargers for less than € 0.01

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi 11 has already been put on sale in China and is the first smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer that does not...
Read more
Mobile

LG’s rollable smartphone will outperform foldable ones in several respects

Abraham - 0
According to the Korean newspaper ETNews, LG Electronics will launch three new smartphones during the first half of 2021: LG Rollable, Rainbow, and LG...
Read more
Mobile

It’s official: The Galaxy S21 Unpacked event will be on January 14

Abraham - 0
It's official now: the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021 will take place next week. Samsung has made the news official today in a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©