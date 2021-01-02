Xiaomi publishes how many buyers have chosen the Mi 11 without charger

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was announced last Monday, December 28, as the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 chip and has already gone on sale in China. If you’ve been following the news, you will know that Xiaomi gave buyers the ability to order the Mi 11 with or without a charger, at the same price, albeit for a limited time. »You are interested: You can now buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 8 / 256GB in AliExpress [ Visitar ]

According to the revenue data that Xiaomi has published, the company has sold about 350,000 units. If you’re wondering how many of those requests were for the phone without a charger, that’s only a small fraction. The free charger pack is called the Special Game Edition and includes a 55W charger that costs about 12 euros. Once the promotion ends (Xiaomi has not said when), the pack with the charger will be sold for 4,099 yuan (~ € 517). instead of 3,999 yuan (~ € 505). Xiaomi has published a note on Weibo announcing that, of all the orders placed in the sale of the first day, only 20,000 of them were for the “Green Edition” which is the unofficial nickname that has been given to the version without charger and cable of data.

This figure translates into less than 6% of the total number of devices sold, so it is not a figure that we should be very proud of if we look at the environment. It is very likely that a significant percentage of the 330,000 buyers who opted for the pack with a charger did not really need it, but since it was free they preferred to get an extra charger. And possibly more buyers would have chosen to do without the charger if they had received another gift like a case instead. In the statement, Jun thanked these 20,000 buyers for choosing to make the world a better place in their own way. He also revealed that they have been considering not including a charger in their phones since 2015, but had not made the decision until now.

While Apple was the first manufacturer to start the “no charger in the box” trend, it really wasn’t the first. The first generation Moto G announced in 2013 did not include a charger in the box. However, while the reason for Apple and Xiaomi is to reduce e-waste, the reason for Motorola was to keep the price of the phone low. In the coming months, it is expected that more manufacturers, for example Samsung, will join the new trend and will not include chargers with their phones.