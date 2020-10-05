Xiaomi Redmi 9, analysis: you can not ask for more mobile for this price

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is one of the cheapest and simplest members in the company’s entry range. Younger brother of the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9S, but a step above the Redmi 9A and 9C, this mobile wants to conquer the price range of 100 euros.

We have analyzed it thoroughly to tell you everything about this phone, with highlights like a huge battery, as well as a finish that manages to enter very well through the eyes. So let’s see what this Redmi 9 offers and if it manages to compete in this low price range.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 datasheet

Xiaomi Redmi 9 screen IPS 6.53 “

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm

198 g. Processor Helio G80 RAM 3/4 GB Storage 32/64 GB Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera 13 MP f / 2.2

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh Drums 5020 mAh

Fast charge 18W Operating system Android 10

MIUI 11 Connectivity LTE

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Minijack

USB-C Others Rear fingerprint reader Starting price 3 GB + 32 GB: 119 euros 4 GB + 64 GB: 136 euros

One of the most remarkable designs in its range

It is difficult not to fall in love with this Redmi 9, at least in blue.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is surprisingly pretty and eye-catching, at least in our unit of analysis in blue. Apart from being quite attractive, has a rough finish that suits you great. In fact, it is one of the best treatments we have seen for polycarbonate.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is quite clean. No fingerprints or hand grease lingers on the rear, and the rough finish helps to further improve grip

Barely picks up footprints, holds very well and it gives the feeling of being quite resistant. The phone is very ergonomic and its rounded corners help not to get stuck in the palm of the hand when we hold it. In addition, despite being an inexpensive terminal, the good construction makes the feeling of a much more expensive mobile.

The buttons are also well fixed, without gaps and with a more than correct touch. Also note that, since it is not a terminal with an excessively large screen, it is relatively compact (taking into account current times). The weight, of almost 200 grams, is noticeable, but later we will talk about the justification for this.

The screen is one of the weakest points of this Redmi 9. Although it is not badly calibrated and the level of sharpness is sufficient, in full sun you can hardly see anything. Both in automatic and manual the maximum brightness is insufficient, since it is simply impossible to distinguish the contents that the screen shows.

The panel is not bad in sharpness and calibration, but the maximum brightness is very poor. In bright light you can hardly see anything and you cannot use the phone

It is a 6.53-inch LCD panel with Full HD + resolution and a small drop notch. Indoors the experience is correct, but if we go outside and it is sunny, we will have to get used to looking for a shade or using something as a visor to be able to see the panel.

As far as sound is concerned, the experience is quite fair. We have a single speaker at the bottom that neither sounds too strong nor has a lot of body. However, being a mobile of just over 100 euros, you cannot demand much more. The positive point regarding sound is that we have a headphone jack on the back.

Fair performance and autonomy for two days

To move the Redmi 9, Xiaomi has incorporated a MediaTek Helio G80, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage in the case of the most powerful version. The Xiaomi moves well enough for basic tasks, but the lag does not take long to appear if we demand a little.

In basic use there are not too many problems, but lag appears easily as we begin to demand a minimum of performance

If we use apps like Chrome, Gmail, WhatsApp and others we will not have the slightest problem, but if we want use more multitasking, enjoy some casual game or any task that requires something more demanding, the lag will make an appearance. We have also had the occasional freeze when switching between apps.

XIAOMI REDMI 9 REDMI NOTE 9S SAMSUNG GALAXY A51 REALME 6i OPPO A5 (2020) PROCESSOR Helio G80 Snapdragon 720G Exynos 9610 Helio G80 Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 3 GB ANTUTU 203,078 241,054 158,467 200,814 156,080 GEEKBENCH 5 (SINGLE / MULTI) 389 / 1,401 546 / 1,607 347 / 1,338 386 / 1,322 312 / 1,306 PC MARK WORK 8,381 8,702 5,399 8,769 6,489

Regarding the software we find MIUI 11, although this Redmi 9 will update within not too long to MIUI 12 (some versions from other countries already have this ROM). It is based on Android 10 and, despite being an entry range, you will receive Android 11, although no date yet.

MIUI is still a very dense and bloatware-laden ROM. Luckily, we can delete most of the apps that come pre-installed on the phone

We are thus faced with a fairly dense layer of personalization, with some bloatware (eBay, Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, etc.) that, luckily, we can uninstall in a simple way.

Regarding biometrics, we have a fingerprint reader camouflaged in the camera module. It is quite fast and hardly fails, so we have felt quite comfortable with it. The position is practically perfect for the finger, another point that plays in its favor.

To complete the biometrics section, we have facial recognition it doesn’t work too fast nor is it very safe. It is the classic modification of the Google Smart Lock through the front camera, so we have found ourselves more comfortable deactivating it and using only the fingerprint reader.

The battery is one of the strongest points in this Redmi Note 9, which has no problem in reaching 10 hours of active screen. This translates into two days of use with about five hours on each one, practically twice the duration of a good number of current phones. The load, yes, is quite slow, going to practically three hours.

Four cameras not to be left behind

Before talking about the results that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 camera offers, let’s take a look at its camera application. It is practically identical to that of its brothers, complete, with various modes and possibilities such as manual mode, something that is appreciated in an economic mobile.

However, the application is very slow, especially when we open a photo and want to return to the app, it takes a few seconds. When switching between modes, we also encounter several lags, which make the user experience somewhat frustrating.

Good results during the day, poor when the light falls

During the day the photos are correct, although somewhat overexposed.

During the day the Xiaomi Redmi 9 behaves more than worthy for its price range. The dynamic range is pretty decent and the detail is above what is expected in a mobile this cheap. Images are generally slightly overexposed, with some burned out in areas with the highest incidence of light.

We see that the Redmi Note 9 does not behave badly at the level of detail indoors.

In this indoor photograph we can see that even without excessively strong incidence of light it manages to maintain good detail. It manages to lift the shadows quite well, although the colors are more saturated than they should be.

Cropping is great, but the app has a hard time recognizing some objects.

Portrait mode works in a quite improvable way. For some reason the Redmi 9 has a hard time recognizing objects and people. It constantly tells us to get away from the target, and it’s a constant struggle to get it to apply the blur effect. Once the object is recognized, the results are good, but the user experience is not good.

If we talk about the 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, we find bittersweet results. By day it is attractive, but falls far below the main sensor. This is common, but there are many differences even in the treatment of color and white balance.

As for the macro mode, it is still testimonial. It is a very low resolution lens that hardly offers any detail. It is always appreciated having it in front of not having this lens, but we miss a sensor and lens that offer more detail.

Ultra wide angle on the left. Main sensor on the right. Same photo at the same time.

Despite being an input range, the Redmi 9 gets too knee-deep at night. It takes a lot for it to get light, and we find, among others, a too prominent difference between the ultra wide angle and the main sensor, not so much in detail (which too), but in a bad calibration in both.

If the photograph is somewhat more complicated the Redmi 9 happens to see nothing. Although this was a somewhat complicated photograph, there was plenty of light so that the city could be appreciated. It is a good example of how this Xiaomi has enough problems when taking photos at night.

The selfie is not badly resolved.

The selfie is not badly resolved, but even without beauty mode the skin is quite washed. However, taking into account the price of the device, it offers more than worthy photographs as long as the light source accompanies.

Xiaomi Redmi 9, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

Although its camera is quite improvable, the Redmi 9 is a great phone. Its design is very well done, the battery is stratospheric and the performance, although not remarkable, is more than enough for basic apps.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 meets everything you can ask of a basic phone in this price range

In the range of 100 euros complies with what can be asked of a basic mobile, although perhaps it is worth considering that, for a few euros more, we have mid-range proposals within the same Xiaomi house, much more powerful and with better cameras.

7.8 Design7.75 screen7.50 performance7.25 Camera6.5 software8 Autonomy9.5 In favor An outstanding autonomy for an ideal terminal in the entry range

Good finish and appearance

Extras like the fingerprint reader work perfectly. And we have NFC Against Xiaomi ecosystem everywhere and lack of fluidity

With direct light on the screen, the readability of the screen is almost nil

Going beyond the quick photo in good light leaves us mediocre results

