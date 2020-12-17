MobileAndroidTech News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: 6,000 mAh battery and quad camera in a new budget mid-range

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: 6,000 mAh battery and quad camera in a new budget mid-range

Xiaomi further strengthens its mid-range with the new Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, a new terminal that shares 99% of the DNA with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 4G that they presented in China a few weeks ago, but with some – few – differences.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is a new mid-range with Snapdragon 662 and a large 6,000 mAh battery. Unlike the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 4G, it has a 48-megapixel quad camera, although it has less RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power data sheet

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
screen 6.53 “LCD
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
198 g
Processor Snapdragon 662
RAM 4GB
Storage 64/128 GB
Frontal camera 8 MP
Rear camera 48 MP
8 MP UGA 120º
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh
Battery 6000 mAh
Fast charging 18W
Reverse charge
OS MIUI 12
Android 10
Connectivity LTE
Wi-Fi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C
IR Blaster
Minijack
Others Fingerprint reader on the side
Stereo speakers
Price From 122 euros to change

Full HD + display and colorful design

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is presented as a mobile for the masses and comes with a somewhat more colorful design than usual, with four colors to choose that applies to a good part of the terminal, including part of the module for the cameras.

On its front, the protagonist is for the screen, which has an LCD panel with a diagonal of 6.53 inches and Full HD + resolution. The screen refresh rate remains at the standard 60 Hz.

Redmi9power display

For the Redmi 9 Power, Xiaomi has opted for a drop-shaped notch to incorporate the front camera. The fingerprint reader finds its place on one of the sides of the phone which, by the way, boasts of having stereo speakers.

Quad camera and a great battery

If the Chinese name of this terminal -Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 4G- spoke to us about connectivity, the version launched in India reveals another of its characteristics: its battery. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 6,000 mAh capacity battery, compatible with 18W fast charging and reverse charging. A 22.5W fast charger is included in the box.

Cameras

A novelty of this Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is in the camera. In front, we have an 8 megapixel selfie shooter, while behind is a 48 megapixel quad camera. This main sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle and two 2-megapixel sensors: one for macro and one for bokeh.

In terms of power, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power mounts the Snapdragon 662 which is supported by 4 GB of RAM and storage to choose between 64 GB or 128 GB. The 64GB model has UFS 2.1 storage, while the 128GB model has UFS 2.2.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Colorsredmi9power

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has been officially presented in India, where it can be purchased on December 22 in three colors: black, red, green and blue and in two different storage versions. These are the official prices:

  • Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 4 + 64 GB: 10,999 Indian rupees, about 122 euros to change.
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 4 + 128 GB: 11,999 Indian rupees, about 133 euros to change.

More information | Xiaomi

