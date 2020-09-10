Xiaomi Redmi 9AT: straight to the operators with a large battery and blur selfies

We already knew the Redmi 9A of the Xiaomi brand, which in another time was only one of its internal ranges. The telephone came to form the new generation of economic lines of the firm and now we have here a variant destined to be marketed with operators. The Redmi 9AT has appeared in our country.

Changes from the Redmi 9A are virtually nonexistent, beyond the marketing channel, through Movistar, Vodafone and Yoigo, and the presence of an additional microphone to improve video and audio recording. We leave you below with its technical specifications and characteristics.

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT data sheet

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT screen 6.53 inch

HD + at 1,600 x 720

Ratio 20: 9

Brightness 400 nits

Contrast 1,500: 1 Processor Helium G25 at 2GH

PowerVR 8320 650Mhz GPU Versions 2GB / 32GB

MicroSD up to 512GB Front cameras 5 megapixels f / 2.2

Portrait mode Rear cameras 13 megapixels f / 2.2

LED flash Battery 5,000 mAh

10W load Operating system Android 10

MIUI 11 Connectivity Dual 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

Headphone jack

MicroUSB Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0 mm

194 grams Others Facial recognition Price 119 euros

An inexpensive line with a huge battery

The Xiaomi Redmi 9AT lands in the catalog of the Chinese firm as a complement to the Redmi 9A and spiritual heir to the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. Some specifications remain, such as 2 GB RAM, while others improve or change, such as the processor, which goes from being signed by Qualcomm to MediaTek Helio G25 of this Xiaomi Redmi 9AT.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9AT has a 6.53-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and notch in the form of a drop. The design is similar to last year, if it weren’t for the fact that the rear camera is centered on the side this year instead of being centered. The phone also gains an additional microphone over the Redmi 9A, which makes it more efficient when it comes to eliminating noise and recording video.

Speaking of cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT continues to have single-lens cameras both in front and behind. The selfie camera is 5 megapixels, while rear shooter is 13 megapixel. Both have a lens with aperture f / 2.2 and on the front we have selfies with blur thanks to the software embedded in the MIUI 11 that covers Android 10.

Great battery, good screen diagonal and blur for selfies for 119 euros

But the strong point of the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT remains its 5,000 mAh battery, although it is not clear if it includes some type of fast charge as was the case with the Redmi 8A, which supported 18W charging. We will have to wait for Xiaomi to release the full list of specifications to find out.

Versions and prices of the Redmi 9AT

Xiaomi’s latest phone now officially lands in Spain and does so as it was initially conceived, aboard the most popular operators in our territory. The phone has a free price of 119 euros and it can already be purchased through Vodafone with payment in cash or in installments. The phone will soon appear in the Movistar and Yoigo catalogs.