Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 Pro now available: the brand’s newest headphones

Xiaomi has launched the headphones in China Redmi AirDots 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) together with the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G smartphone. The new TWS headphones are a improved version of the Redmi AirDots 3 which were launched in China in February. The Pro variant is offered in two colors and brings the function of active noise cancellation (ANC). The headphones have a listening mode of ultra low latency and the ability to connect with two devices simultaneously.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro specifications and features

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro feature 9mm moving coil drivers and come with four adjustable sound effects. They have a compact design Similar to the Redmi AirDots 3, but the charging case is shaped differently.

They come noise canceling Active with three microphones and the company claims they can reduce noise by up to 35dB. They are compatible with the platforms Android and iOS with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The headphones TWS they can also connect with two devices at the same time.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Xiaomi

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro have a declared battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. The charging case brings the total battery life to a total of 28 hours. The case is charged through a port USB Type-C at the bottom and has a pairing button on the front. It is also compatible with the wireless charging Qi, with a 10-minute charge that provides three hours of playback. Dispose of touch controls to answer calls and control multimedia content.

Xiaomi claims that the Pro models feature a low audio latency of 69ms which is ideal for gaming. The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro also come with wear detection, which pauses whatever you’re listening to when you remove any of the headphones. The TWS earphones are also waterproof (IPX4).

Price and availability of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are priced at 349 yuan, about 45 euros to changeor. They are offered in Ice Crystal Ash and Obsidian Black colors. The TWS earphones are currently on pre-order through JD.com and will go on sale in China starting June 11. For now, Xiaomi has not shared any information about the international availability of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, so we do not know if they will arrive in Spain officially.

