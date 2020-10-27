MobileAndroidTech News

Xiaomi Redmi K30s: a new high-end with 144Hz and maximum power

Xiaomi Redmi K30s: a new high-end with 144Hz and maximum power

Xiaomi has just made the Redmi K30s official, one of the brothers of the Redmi K30. Is about a version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T for the Chinese market, thus sharing the vast majority of its technical characteristics. A high-end at a demolition price (at least, to change), with a quite generous battery.

So let’s review the data sheet of this Xiaomi Redmi K30s, a high end with high refresh rate and a pretty successful design.

Xiaomi Redmi K30s data sheet

Xiaomi Redmi K30s

screen

LCD 6.67 ”
Full HD +
144 Hz

Dimensions and weight

165.1 x 76.4 x 9.33 mm
216 g

Processor

Snapdragon 865

RAM

8 GB LPDDR5

Storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.1

Frontal camera

20 MP

Rear camera

64 MP Sony IMX682
13 MP UGA 123º
5 MP macro

Drums

5000 mAh
33W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10
MIUI 12

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
Infrared
USB-C

Others

Fingerprint sensor on one side
Dual GPS

Price

From 327 euros to change

Qualcomm heart and great battery

Image 2020 10 27 08 23 45

At the design level, the Xiaomi Redmi K30s is identical to the Xiaomi Mi 10T. It has a hole in its screen, a rather distinctive rear and a huge camera module, which houses four cameras. Its 6.67-inch panel stands out for the very high refresh rate, of nothing less than 144Hz. The resolution remains in Full HD + and the technology in IPS.

The Redmi K30s has plenty of power: Snapdragon 865, 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal memory. All powered by 5,000mAh

The processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, configurations of 128 or 256 GB of internal memory and a huge 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. Could not miss the 5G SA / NSA connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 or the infrared emitter. The fingerprint reader, not being a mobile with an OLED panel, It is capacitive and is located on the right side of the mobile.

Three cameras to photograph them all

Xiaomi Redmi K30s

At the photographic level, the Redmi K30S has three cameras. The first one has a 64 megapixel main sensor. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro. The selfie is configured with a 20-megapixel sensor.

If we talk about the software we come across MIUI in its version 12, based on Android 10. It is the latest version of Xiaomi’s customization layer, and the penultimate version of Android.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Redmi K30S

The Xiaomi Redmi K30s arrives to be the Xiaomi Mi 10T from China, for the moment. It is sold in the colors black and silver in two variants.

  • Xiaomi Redmi K30s 8 + 128 GB: 2,599 yuan, 327 euros to change.

  • Xiaomi Redmi K30s 8 + 256 GB: 2,799 yuan, 352 euros to change.

More information | Xiaomi

