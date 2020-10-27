Xiaomi Redmi K30s: a new high-end with 144Hz and maximum power

Xiaomi has just made the Redmi K30s official, one of the brothers of the Redmi K30. Is about a version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T for the Chinese market, thus sharing the vast majority of its technical characteristics. A high-end at a demolition price (at least, to change), with a quite generous battery.
So let’s review the data sheet of this Xiaomi Redmi K30s, a high end with high refresh rate and a pretty successful design.
Xiaomi Redmi K30s data sheet
|
Xiaomi Redmi K30s
|
screen
|
LCD 6.67 ”
|
Dimensions and weight
|
165.1 x 76.4 x 9.33 mm
|
Processor
|
Snapdragon 865
|
RAM
|
8 GB LPDDR5
|
Storage
|
128/256 GB UFS 3.1
|
Frontal camera
|
20 MP
|
Rear camera
|
64 MP Sony IMX682
|
Drums
|
5000 mAh
|
Operating system
|
Android 10
|
Connectivity
|
5G SA / NSA
|
Others
|
Fingerprint sensor on one side
|
Price
|
From 327 euros to change
Qualcomm heart and great battery
At the design level, the Xiaomi Redmi K30s is identical to the Xiaomi Mi 10T. It has a hole in its screen, a rather distinctive rear and a huge camera module, which houses four cameras. Its 6.67-inch panel stands out for the very high refresh rate, of nothing less than 144Hz. The resolution remains in Full HD + and the technology in IPS.
The processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, configurations of 128 or 256 GB of internal memory and a huge 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. Could not miss the 5G SA / NSA connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 or the infrared emitter. The fingerprint reader, not being a mobile with an OLED panel, It is capacitive and is located on the right side of the mobile.
Three cameras to photograph them all
At the photographic level, the Redmi K30S has three cameras. The first one has a 64 megapixel main sensor. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro. The selfie is configured with a 20-megapixel sensor.
If we talk about the software we come across MIUI in its version 12, based on Android 10. It is the latest version of Xiaomi’s customization layer, and the penultimate version of Android.
Versions and price of the Xiaomi Redmi K30S
The Xiaomi Redmi K30s arrives to be the Xiaomi Mi 10T from China, for the moment. It is sold in the colors black and silver in two variants.
-
Xiaomi Redmi K30s 8 + 128 GB: 2,599 yuan, 327 euros to change.
-
Xiaomi Redmi K30s 8 + 256 GB: 2,799 yuan, 352 euros to change.
