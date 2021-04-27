Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, great gaming power at a ridiculously cheap price

The fashion of mobile phones designed preferably for gaming reaches the Xiaomi Redmi: the brand, specialized in the economic mid-range, takes this formula to a high-performance phone, the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Large number of surnames to shape the latest beast of the Chinese brand.

The Redmi K40 family grows in China with a new phone, the first of the brand designed expressly for those who leave their fingerprints while playing games. With a more radical design, and with great power as a flag, the new Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is on its way to becoming the Redmi gaming benchmark.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition datasheet

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Screen 6.67-inch flexible OLED

Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels)

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Touch response 480 Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimension 1200 GPU Arm Mali-G77 MC9 RAM 6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 16 megapixels Rear camera 64 megapixel main, f / 1.65

8 megapixel ultra wide angle, 120º, f / 2.2

2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4 Drums 5,065 mAh

67W fast charge Operating system Android 11

MIUI 12.5 Connectivity 5G / 4G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 is

NFC

Infrared

USB-C Others Fingerprint sensor on the side

JBL Audio Certification

Dolby Atmos

Dual stereo speakers Dimensions and weight 161.94 x 16.93 x 8.3 mm

205 g Price From 255.43 euros to change

Designed to play, powered to give it your all

Like any mobile dedicated to games worth its salt, power is one of the keys to the device. Although yes, Xiaomi has not bet on Qualcomm, a move that gives this Redmi K40 Gaming a heart signed by MediaTek. Specifically, the Dimension 1200, a high-capacity SoC that not only offers high-level 3D graphics, but also 5G connectivity. So that, even outside the home, the speed and latency are up to par.

In terms of screen, the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition repeats with the 6.67 inches that we already saw in the previous Redmi K40s; while offering a flexible OLED panel that adapts to the front, leaving a tiny hole in the upper part to accommodate the 16-megapixel front camera. As is mandatory in a gaming mobile, the screen offers a high refresh rate and tactile response: 120 and 480 Hz, respectively.

The photographic aspect is somewhat more out of place, as is usual. Behind the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has a main camera with 64 megapixel sensor; which is joined by an 8 megapixel wide angle. As a filler there is the typical 2 megapixel sensor with a macro lens; all in a vertical photographic module that breaks the design of the phone in order to distinguish itself with its ‘gaming vein’.

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has 5,065 mAh battery with 67 W fast charger, includes two stereo speakers with JBL certified audio, the fingerprint reader is located on the side of the phone, has physical triggers on the right side and is updated to MIUI 12.5.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

The phone has been presented in China and will remain there for now. It would not be strange that it was later internationalized as a Redmi or POCO ‘gaming’, but at the moment they are just speculation. In your home country The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will go on sale on April 30 at the following prices: