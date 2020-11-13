Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: first real images and features

The Redmi Note 9 has once again become a best seller in Spain and in half the world, the Chinese firm is already thinking about the next great device. Redmi Note 10 4G It will be the next mobile to highlight, a more economical and balanced model according to the various rumors that we have learned.

Redmi Note 10 4G, the new best seller

Some of the characteristics of what could be the new Redmi Note 10 4G were recently revealed, such as dimensions of 162.29mm long, 77.24mm wide Y 9.6mm thick Y 198g weight. So, we would be talking about a large device and therefore it is expected to be heavy.

Through this step, it has revealed one of its most important aspects, the battery, because it is going to be one of the largest on the market. In fact, it will have a capacity of nothing less than 6000mAh. In addition, the charger to use, which in this case will be el MDY-11-EM whose fast charge, with a 22.5W power. The screen will be the same size as the current Redmi Note, with 6.53 inches and Full HD + resolution. While the processor will be a Snapdragon 662, which as you can imagine does not offer 5G connectivity. The RAM memory will be a maximum of 8GB and the internal storage of 256B expandable through microSD cards.

Redmi Note 10 4G Xiaomi

Rectangular triple chamber

For the cameras, it follows current market trends, with a triple rectangular camera on the top, while the rest of the back features a huge Redmi logo. Will count one main lens of 48 megapixels and a camera 8 selfie megapixels. There would be three rear cameras, although these data would be the only ones that do not quite fit us since the selfie of the Redmi Note 9 was already 13 megapixels and could be a step backwards.

In seven colors and with good connectivity

And among all its features are the Infrared sensor, FM Radio, Recognition of footprints on the side, USB type C and port 3.5mm jack headphone. In addition, it will be available in a wide range of colors such as the following: black, blue, white, green, purple, red, orange

Could to the international market as a LITTLE

According to various media, this same model in its global version was certified relating to a POCO device. Thanks to this we can confirm almost with total security that the Redmi Note 10 4G or as it ends up being called this new Xiaomi bet for the mid-range, will arrive in our market as a POCO.

