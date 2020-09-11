Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 like Nokia 3310: it falls from the eighth floor and still works

Do you remember the resistance of the Nokia 3310, which returned to the market in 2017 and able to pass every possible test without breaking? Well, apparently there is another smartphone capable of surviving (albeit with some ailments) to record falls: after an 8-story flight with landing in a swimming pool, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 still works.

It was a Chinese user who made known through Weibo the story of his Redmi Note 8 from the destroyed screen after the long free fall and, as if that were not enough, water would also have penetrated into the camera and the smartphone would have folded into a model with curved display. Despite all this, the touchscreen would still seem to work fine and the apps would be usable without any problems.

Even the founder and CEO of Xiaomi Lei Jun shared the post of the Chinese fan, being impressed by the quality of the Redmi Note 8, never subjected to such heavy “tests”. It should also be noted however that the damage caused by falls will always depend on many factors and the circumstances of the fall; this event shows that Redmi Note 8 is a resistant smartphone, but there is also the owner’s luck component.

In any case, there remains a record for the device, to be added to that of sales: in May 2020 the Redmi Note 8 series reached 30 million units sold and in Q4 2019 the devices in the range entered the Top 10 of the best smartphones best sellers of the year.