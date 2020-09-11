MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsXiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 like Nokia 3310: it falls from the eighth floor and still works

By Brian Adam
0
15
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 like Nokia 3310: it falls from the eighth floor and still works
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Like Nokia 3310: It Falls From

Must Read

Tech News

A 400-year-old frozen and mummified goat was found in the Alps

Brian Adam - 0
In the Aurina Valley, in South Tyrol, the mountaineer and ski champion Hermann Oberlechner, while hiking, noticed something really strange emerging from the ice...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi wants you to relax with its new smart ‘massager’ helmet

Brian Adam - 0
Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and for that reason Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices...
Read more
Tech News

Google Chrome updates: a very useful function arrives

Brian Adam - 0
Update for Google Chrome: Today the search engine giant has kicked off the distribution of the 85.0.4183.102 version of its browser which brings a...
Read more
Tech News

RedMagic 5S Recensione: l’hardware non è tutto, il software è importante

Brian Adam - 0
RedMagic 5S è uno smartphone da gaming che attinge da una buona base, ovvero quella di RedMagic 5G, ma non riesce a spiccare come...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 like Nokia 3310: it falls from the eighth floor and still works

Do you remember the resistance of the Nokia 3310, which returned to the market in 2017 and able to pass every possible test without breaking? Well, apparently there is another smartphone capable of surviving (albeit with some ailments) to record falls: after an 8-story flight with landing in a swimming pool, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 still works.

It was a Chinese user who made known through Weibo the story of his Redmi Note 8 from the destroyed screen after the long free fall and, as if that were not enough, water would also have penetrated into the camera and the smartphone would have folded into a model with curved display. Despite all this, the touchscreen would still seem to work fine and the apps would be usable without any problems.

Even the founder and CEO of Xiaomi Lei Jun shared the post of the Chinese fan, being impressed by the quality of the Redmi Note 8, never subjected to such heavy “tests”. It should also be noted however that the damage caused by falls will always depend on many factors and the circumstances of the fall; this event shows that Redmi Note 8 is a resistant smartphone, but there is also the owner’s luck component.

In any case, there remains a record for the device, to be added to that of sales: in May 2020 the Redmi Note 8 series reached 30 million units sold and in Q4 2019 the devices in the range entered the Top 10 of the best smartphones best sellers of the year.

Related Articles

Tech News

A 400-year-old frozen and mummified goat was found in the Alps

Brian Adam - 0
In the Aurina Valley, in South Tyrol, the mountaineer and ski champion Hermann Oberlechner, while hiking, noticed something really strange emerging from the ice...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi wants you to relax with its new smart ‘massager’ helmet

Brian Adam - 0
Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and for that reason Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices...
Read more
Tech News

Google Chrome updates: a very useful function arrives

Brian Adam - 0
Update for Google Chrome: Today the search engine giant has kicked off the distribution of the 85.0.4183.102 version of its browser which brings a...
Read more
Tech News

RedMagic 5S Recensione: l’hardware non è tutto, il software è importante

Brian Adam - 0
RedMagic 5S è uno smartphone da gaming che attinge da una buona base, ovvero quella di RedMagic 5G, ma non riesce a spiccare come...
Read more
Health

There are amazing bacteria that breathe and feed only on air

Brian Adam - 0
Bacteria, despite being seen as disgusting "creatures" and carriers of infectious diseases, help us digest the food we eat, nourish trees and above all...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a new smart plug to control your ‘connected home’

Brian Adam - 0
There are many ways to control the operation of a device that we have at home, either through the functions that it brings...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©