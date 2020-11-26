MobileAndroidTech News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: the most powerful Redmi of the moment arrives with 108 megapixels and 120Hz screen

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: the most powerful Redmi of the moment arrives with 108 megapixels and 120Hz screen
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5g: The Most Powerful Redmi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: the most powerful Redmi of the moment arrives with 108 megapixels and 120Hz screen

Xiaomi has just presented three other members for the Redmi Note 9 family, in case they were not enough. Now come...
Xiaomi has just presented three other members for the Redmi Note 9 family, in case they were not enough. Now come the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 5G Pro, completely new mobiles compared to the previous generation, with battery and connectivity per flag.

Let’s see in detail the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Pro, the most powerful and capable of the Redmi Note 9 family from the end of this year. Despite sharing no

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G datasheet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

165.38 x 76.8 x 9.0 mm
215g

SCREEN

6.67 inch
Full HD +
IPS
120Hz

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon

MEMORY

6 + 128 GB
8 + 128 GB
8 + 256 GB
Expandable via microSD cards

BATTERY

4,820mAh
33W fast charge

OS

Android 10
MIUI 12

REAR CAMERA

108 megapixels
8 megapixel ultra wide angle
2 megapixel macro
2 megapixel depth

FRONT CAMERA

16 megapixels

OTHERS

5G SA / NSA
Dual WiFi
VoLTE HD
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
3.5mm jack

PRICE

About 200 euros to change

Pure power and 120Hz

Section6 3

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is, on a technical level, identical to the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, except for its rear camera. Share with him a panel of 120Hz with diagonal of 6.67 inches, Full HD + resolution and IPS technology.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G allows this new Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G to connect to the full spectrum of 5G networks

This panel is accompanied by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, guilty of the fact that the new Redmi is capable of connecting to 5G networks, both SA and NSA. Connectivity is completed with NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual WiFi, among others.

Section15 1

The memories can reach 8 + 256 GB UFS 2.2, although they start from 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of internal memory, expandable through microSD cards. The battery is the same as the Mi 10T Lite, with 4,820mAh and a fast charge of 33W.

Four cameras already full of megapixels

Section11 1

The main camera of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is 108 megapixels, the largest sensor we’ve ever seen in a mid-range. The company had already opted for this resolution in its high-end range, but now it wants the mid-range to also have megapixels to spare.

The 108 megapixel sensor does not come alone: ​​the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G carries four cameras on the back

They accompany you one 8 megapixel wide angle and two complementary 2 megapixel sensors: macro and depth. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels and is integrated into the small front hole.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Section24 2

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is priced at 1,599 yuan, about 200 euros to change. We will have to see what the price is in Europe after taxes. At the moment, it has no date and availability.

