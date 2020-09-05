Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S on offer on Amazon: the price drops to a peak

Just this morning some rumors related to the new Redmi Note 10 series have emerged, but for the moment it is still the Redmi Note 9 range to “hold the ground”. Indeed, an interesting one was launched on Amazon discount related to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S model.

More precisely, the smartphone is now being sold at a price of 197.07 euros through resellers. This is the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The color offered on Amazon is Glacier White. Previously the product had already been discounted, but we remind you that the list price of this variant is equal to 269.90 euros. This means that, in a relatively few weeks, the cost of the smartphone has dropped by over 70 euros, breaking, among other things, the “psychological barrier” of 200 euros. Not bad for an already low cost product of its own.

Analyzing the other proposals present online, we noticed that Xiaomi itself has discounted this model. In fact, Redmi Note 9S from 6 / 128GB is sold for 219.90 euros on the official website (previous price equal to 269.90 euros). In short, the offer launched by Amazon Italy retailers could be interesting, given that it essentially offers the 6 / 128GB model at a price similar to what you can usually find the 4 / 64GB variant.

Therefore, it does not seem to be a coincidence that this product is currently in the lead, in its interstellar Gray color, which costs a few euros more, in the ranking of Amazon Italy’s Bestsellers smartphones. The aforementioned Glacier White colorway also appears in the top positions.