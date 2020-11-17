Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T: three cameras, octa-core processor and up to 4,900 mAh battery in the new leaked Xiaomi mobile

Xiaomi continues with its constant rhythm in terms of terminals that reach the market, and if a few days ago it was time to talk about the Redmi Note 10, now another model with the Redmi seal comes on the scene. It would seem to be the Redmi Note 9T, a terminal that has seen its main specifications leaked.

With a terminology that may remind the models that OnePlus launches in the second half of the year (that “T” is striking), Xiaomi would bet on using a IPS LCD type panel alongside an octa-core processor and triple camera setup In this new model it has just passed the control of the Chinese regulatory body.

Up to 4,900 mAh battery

It has gone again thanks to TENAA, so we can know what the possible specifications of a phone are before it is presented and launched. And this time everything seems to point to the new model It will arrive under the Redmi sub-brand and will be called Note 9T, pointing to the development name M2007J22G.

Thanks to the XDA user kacskrz we have learned that the supposed Redmi Note 9T will have an IPS LCD screen with a 6.53-inch diagonal, giving it a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%. In terms of resolution, the panel has 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

Under the hood, a SoC, perhaps Mediatek, eight cores with a maximum frequency of 2.4GHz, accompanied by a RAM in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB sizes to be chosen by the buyer. When it comes to storage capacity, it will vary between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

This model will feature a triple rear camera setup, which highlights a 48MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. From the rest of the aspects, it should be noted that it has Android 10 as an operating system, although the MIUI version with which it will hit the market is unknown.

With regard to other aspects, the course Redmi Note 9T will be compatible with 5G networksIt works on a 4900 mAh battery, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and has measures of 161.96 × 77.25 × 9.20 millimeters and has a weight of 200 grams. The new model appears as available in colors black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple and gray.

To these data are added those cited by another XDA member, Deic, who talks about a fast charging up to 27W, NFC and the possibility of this model betting on a third macro-type camera.

For now, without official confirmation or announcement by XiaomiAll that remains is to wait to find out the official specifications, as well as the price, launch date and availability in different markets.

Via | XDA Developers