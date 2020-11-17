MobileAndroidTech News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T: three cameras, octa-core processor and up to 4,900 mAh battery in the new leaked Xiaomi mobile

By Brian Adam
0
16
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T: three cameras, octa-core processor and up to 4,900 mAh battery in the new leaked Xiaomi mobile
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9t: Three Cameras, Octa Core Processor And Up

Must Read

Game Reviews

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Review: A battle royale for Google Stadia

Brian Adam - 0
The ravenous yellow pallocca turns forty and Bandai Namco honors her with a 64-player battle royala, a new exclusive for Google Stadia. Forty years of...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy A50s starts updating to One UI 2.5 with November security patch and new features and improvements

Brian Adam - 0
The Samsung Galaxy A50 has been one of the most successful terminals of the Korean firm in 2020. Launched at the end...
Read more
Apps

8 signs that you are addicted to mobile

Brian Adam - 0
More than 30% of mobile phone users suffer from «Nomophobia«, that is to say, fear of leaving home and leaving the device forgotten ......
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T: three cameras, octa-core processor and up to 4,900 mAh battery in the new leaked Xiaomi mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi continues with its constant rhythm in terms of terminals that reach the market, and if a few days ago it was...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T: three cameras, octa-core processor and up to 4,900 mAh battery in the new leaked Xiaomi mobile

Xiaomi continues with its constant rhythm in terms of terminals that reach the market, and if a few days ago it was time to talk about the Redmi Note 10, now another model with the Redmi seal comes on the scene. It would seem to be the Redmi Note 9T, a terminal that has seen its main specifications leaked.

With a terminology that may remind the models that OnePlus launches in the second half of the year (that “T” is striking), Xiaomi would bet on using a IPS LCD type panel alongside an octa-core processor and triple camera setup In this new model it has just passed the control of the Chinese regulatory body.

Up to 4,900 mAh battery

specs

It has gone again thanks to TENAA, so we can know what the possible specifications of a phone are before it is presented and launched. And this time everything seems to point to the new model It will arrive under the Redmi sub-brand and will be called Note 9T, pointing to the development name M2007J22G.

Thanks to the XDA user kacskrz we have learned that the supposed Redmi Note 9T will have an IPS LCD screen with a 6.53-inch diagonal, giving it a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%. In terms of resolution, the panel has 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

Under the hood, a SoC, perhaps Mediatek, eight cores with a maximum frequency of 2.4GHz, accompanied by a RAM in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB sizes to be chosen by the buyer. When it comes to storage capacity, it will vary between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

This model will feature a triple rear camera setup, which highlights a 48MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. From the rest of the aspects, it should be noted that it has Android 10 as an operating system, although the MIUI version with which it will hit the market is unknown.

Redmi Note 9T

With regard to other aspects, the course Redmi Note 9T will be compatible with 5G networksIt works on a 4900 mAh battery, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and has measures of 161.96 × 77.25 × 9.20 millimeters and has a weight of 200 grams. The new model appears as available in colors black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple and gray.

To these data are added those cited by another XDA member, Deic, who talks about a fast charging up to 27W, NFC and the possibility of this model betting on a third macro-type camera.

For now, without official confirmation or announcement by XiaomiAll that remains is to wait to find out the official specifications, as well as the price, launch date and availability in different markets.

Via | XDA Developers

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Review: A battle royale for Google Stadia

Brian Adam - 0
The ravenous yellow pallocca turns forty and Bandai Namco honors her with a 64-player battle royala, a new exclusive for Google Stadia. Forty years of...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy A50s starts updating to One UI 2.5 with November security patch and new features and improvements

Brian Adam - 0
The Samsung Galaxy A50 has been one of the most successful terminals of the Korean firm in 2020. Launched at the end...
Read more
Apps

8 signs that you are addicted to mobile

Brian Adam - 0
More than 30% of mobile phone users suffer from «Nomophobia«, that is to say, fear of leaving home and leaving the device forgotten ......
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©