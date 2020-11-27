Xiaomi Redmi Watch: the brand announces the arrival of its first super cheap smartwatch

It had been expected for quite some time and after some other leak the Redmi Watch or Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, name with which it can arrive in Spain, is official. Today in a presentation made by the brand, this new smartwatch from the Xiaomi subsidiary based on a Mi Band 5 was unveiled to offer us the features we all need, but on a larger screen thus facilitating its use.

The Chinese manufacturer brings us the Redmi Watch, with a Rectangular design in the style of Apple Watch and a price of heart attack. This is a smartwatch with a 1.4-inch color screen, water resistance, heart monitoring and a cost that rivals more with smart bracelets than with smartwatches.

New smartwatch Xiaomi Redmi Watch Xiaomi

This new smart watch would be launched in the global market as the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, a confirmation of name that we were able to after its certification and that will be tomorrow when we know each of its characteristics.

Redmi Watch, a very inexpensive but complete watch

Analyzing its main characteristics in more detail, it has a square screen, where we find dimensions of 1.4 inches with 323 pixels per inch and 2.5D curvature. The screen will allow you to interact with the clock to consult everything that cannot be done with the Mi Band 5 and that includes sports activities, the weather or read the notifications that reach us on the mobile. This watch has a weight of 35 grams which, although it is more than double what the Mi Band 5 weighs, for a smartwatch it is quite light.

It will have a autonomy of up to 7 days that can up to 12 days of use with a single charge in basic mode and 7 days with a more full use. For this, the Redmi Watch has 230 mAh, a point below Xiaomi’s circular clock that also includes GPS and is one point above.

For the rest, this inexpensive smartwatch will have 5 ATM water resistance, heart rate sensor and sleep monitoring. Will also have NFC (only available in China), voice assistant via Xiao AI alreadynotifications view, whether from applications, as well as incoming calls.

Price and availability

The new Redmi Watch comes in three color variants: black, silver, and a new sand color. To get this smartwatch we will have to wait a bit for the global market under the name Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite. TOAlthough it is already known that the price in China is 269 yuan, which is 35 euros for the Redmi Watch. They can be combined with up to 120 spheres and a total of 5 different straps, resulting in endless different combinations.

