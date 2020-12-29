Xiaomi responds to the controversy of removing the charger from its cell phones like Apple

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Manzana always sets the trends in the world of technology. Just a few months ago, the apple company decided to remove the charger from its new iPhone 12; decision that was highly criticized by other brands such as Xiaomi or Samsung.

These companies did not take long to publish on their social networks funny messages about Apple’s decision to remove the charger but not the cable from the iPhone 12 box. Interestingly, both brands mentioned deleted these tweets.

It seems that now they are joining this trend. Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be sold without the charger. But they have had to make a drastic decision after a barrage of criticism from their buyers.

What the brand has tried is to make it clear that it is not a matter of money but of environmental impact. The decision they have made is that if you require a charger they will give you one of 55W for free.

For now, the mobile is only available in China, so this option only applies to the Asian country. Basically, at the time of purchase you can choose if you want it with the charger.

It is not known if Xiaomi retailers in other countries will follow this Xiaomi decision. We will have to wait for the distribution of this particular mobile to begin on the continent.

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.