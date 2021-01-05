Xiaomi responds to the failure of the Mi A3 when updating to Android 11

- Advertisement -

On December 31, Xiaomi released by surprise the update to Android 11 of its popular Xiaomi Mi A3 device. Something must not have gone well since many users began to publish in forums and social networks that their smartphones had become a “brick” after updating, without the possibility of even turning on. Xiaomi stopped the update and quickly posted a warning message on the Telegram Mi Community asking Mi A3 users not to update if the OTA reached their device. A few hours later, we were also able to read a similar message on the Mi Community in Spanish. However, these warnings came too late for many users who updated their Mi A3 and now have a useless phone. We have contacted Xiaomi to find out the company’s official response to this problem and, above all, what the affected users should do. We are aware of the problem on some Mi A3 devices after a recent update to Android 11. Since then we have stopped the deployment. We ask users experiencing this problem to visit any of our service centers where a free solution will be provided without any conditions. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. As a brand committed to providing the best possible user experience, we will continually improve our products and services. Xiaomi’s recommendation is, therefore, to bring the device to an authorized service center, where they can solve the problem at no cost to the user. Although this failure is undoubtedly an inconvenience to affected users, at least the company offers a way to fix it at no cost.