Tech NewsReviewsAndroidXiaomi

Xiaomi reveals the secret of its transparent televisions

By Brian Adam
0
13
Xiaomi reveals the secret of its transparent televisions
Xiaomi Reveals The Secret Of Its Transparent Televisions

Must Read

Android

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are completely filtered days before their presentation

Brian Adam - 0
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus they have been completely filtered, after knowing details about them a few weeks...
Read more
Tech News

Google Maps available on Apple Watch after three years: the news

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement a few weeks ago, Google Maps is officially back on Apple Watch. In the last few hours, many users on...
Read more
Science

From Venus to exoplanets, NASA’s most incredible projects in the future

Brian Adam - 0
NASA always aims for the stars: for this reason it has decided to finance projects - still at the initial stage - very interesting. NASA...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon, the September Offers arrive: discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

Brian Adam - 0
Following the offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Amazon returns to launch interesting promotions in the technological field. This time we are not referring...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Beijing-based firm surprised everyone when it introduced the first Xiaomi TV with an OLED screen. A notable leap in terms of quality, and which made clear the manufacturer’s commitment to the Smart TV sector. And your new Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition It’s a new twist of the screw.

The Xiaomi Mi TV LUX will become the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. But how does Xiaomi make a transparent TV? The company has detailed the process.

Latest technology inside

All electronics and sound hardware were moved to the round stand at the bottom of the TV. This made the ccomponents were compressed more than usual, so Xiaomi had to take special care when designing the cooling system. The chipset has a heat sink and the entire base is dotted with vents to help with convective cooling.

LCD and OLED displays can be made transparent. However, Xiaomi chose OLED as it doesn’t need a backlight, whereas a transparent LCD TV would have needed an external light. But even an OLED panel is not naturally transparent.

The “RGBW” color matrix has a unique design where only half of the panel is covered with pixels and the other half is left transparent. The pixels are fine enough that you can’t see them at a normal viewing distance, and the gaps between them are just as small, so you can’t see them either – everything melts into a seemingly normal sheet of glass.

To protect the panel, a 55 “piece of glass is attached to the screen with UV curable glue. Next, a thin metal frame runs around the perimeter of the glass to give it rigidity.

The risks of being the first gadget with this feature

Is a fragile TV, as well as expensive. Not everyone can afford to have it in their living room and enjoy the latest addition to the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. Risking to buy a product from first generation It can be more expensive than the bill, since it will need several revisions to be a consolidated and quality product.

Previously, Xiaomi explained that the high pixel density of mobile displays is a hindrance. It would be interesting to see if the experience gained from designing a transparent TV would help the company solve that problem.

Related Articles

Android

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are completely filtered days before their presentation

Brian Adam - 0
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus they have been completely filtered, after knowing details about them a few weeks...
Read more
Tech News

Google Maps available on Apple Watch after three years: the news

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement a few weeks ago, Google Maps is officially back on Apple Watch. In the last few hours, many users on...
Read more
Science

From Venus to exoplanets, NASA’s most incredible projects in the future

Brian Adam - 0
NASA always aims for the stars: for this reason it has decided to finance projects - still at the initial stage - very interesting. NASA...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon, the September Offers arrive: discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

Brian Adam - 0
Following the offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Amazon returns to launch interesting promotions in the technological field. This time we are not referring...
Read more
Entertainment

Series and movies premiere on HBO video in September 2020

Brian Adam - 0
After platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have published the new releases that are going to reach their platforms, there was only...
Read more
Entertainment

The feature that put the film world on the warpath comes to Netflix

Brian Adam - 0
It was in October of last year that we learned that Netlfix had the intention of copying a function that is highly demanded when...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©