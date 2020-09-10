Xiaomi reveals the secret of its transparent televisions

The Beijing-based firm surprised everyone when it introduced the first Xiaomi TV with an OLED screen. A notable leap in terms of quality, and which made clear the manufacturer’s commitment to the Smart TV sector. And your new Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition It’s a new twist of the screw.

The Xiaomi Mi TV LUX will become the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. But how does Xiaomi make a transparent TV? The company has detailed the process.

Latest technology inside

All electronics and sound hardware were moved to the round stand at the bottom of the TV. This made the ccomponents were compressed more than usual, so Xiaomi had to take special care when designing the cooling system. The chipset has a heat sink and the entire base is dotted with vents to help with convective cooling.

LCD and OLED displays can be made transparent. However, Xiaomi chose OLED as it doesn’t need a backlight, whereas a transparent LCD TV would have needed an external light. But even an OLED panel is not naturally transparent.

The “RGBW” color matrix has a unique design where only half of the panel is covered with pixels and the other half is left transparent. The pixels are fine enough that you can’t see them at a normal viewing distance, and the gaps between them are just as small, so you can’t see them either – everything melts into a seemingly normal sheet of glass.

To protect the panel, a 55 “piece of glass is attached to the screen with UV curable glue. Next, a thin metal frame runs around the perimeter of the glass to give it rigidity.

The risks of being the first gadget with this feature

Is a fragile TV, as well as expensive. Not everyone can afford to have it in their living room and enjoy the latest addition to the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. Risking to buy a product from first generation It can be more expensive than the bill, since it will need several revisions to be a consolidated and quality product.

Previously, Xiaomi explained that the high pixel density of mobile displays is a hindrance. It would be interesting to see if the experience gained from designing a transparent TV would help the company solve that problem.