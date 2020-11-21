Xiaomi: see the list of cell phones that will update to Android 11

Do you have a cell phone Xiaomi ? Well this is what you should read. The Chinese company has not only established itself in our country, but also in much of Latin America and Europe. However, very few know if their device will receive updates.

In order to keep security patches up to date, Xiaomi has updated its list of devices that will receive Android 11 before the end of the year, this along with its new layer of MIUI 12 customization.

It should be noted that this new software would gradually reach Chinese terminals depending on the operator from which you purchased your device. Here we leave you the official list of terminals that, according to Andro4all , will enjoy the new Google operating system:

Get to know all the devices that will have Android 11 in the coming months. (Photo: Xiaomi)

