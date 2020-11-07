Xiaomi shows a prototype smartphone with a retractable camera

We all know about Xiaomi’s fondness for trying new things, and that has led them to launch very innovative smartphones in the past. Now the company has published a video in which we can see a device prototype that has a single retractable lens on the back. According to Xiaomi, this camera technology developed by themselves allows a 300% increase in the amount of light that is captured and provides a 20% increase in clarity. It is also featuring new stabilization technology, and allows the user to fine tune the focus from macro to “infinity.” In the video we can see that, when activating the camera, the lens expands as if it were a conventional compact digital camera. Xiaomi has also stated that it has plans to hire 5,000 new engineers to join the 10,000-person army that the company already has on staff for research and development only. The company wants to lead the smartphone market in Europe in just a few years, and challenge Samsung’s leadership in the not too distant future.