Xiaomi shows an 80W wireless fast charging system that “ensures 100% charge in 19 minutes”

Xiaomi has just announced an interesting new fast charging technology: Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charging Technology. In short, it is a wireless fast charging system of nothing more and nothing less. 80W, something that, in the words of the company, “ensures a 100% charge in 19 minutes” on a smartphone with 4,000 mAH battery.

This is a significant leap in terms of power compared to the 30W technology introduced last year and dubbed the My Charge Turbo. It also surpasses the rest of the advances announced to date by the company, which this year alone has presented three improvements: wireless charging of 40W, 50W and now 80W.

From zero to 100 in less than 20 minutes

Want to know how fast 80W #MiWirelessChargingTechnology is? Just check out this video! Are you looking forward to this next-gen fast charging tech?#InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/YqBsUOrLYR – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 19, 2020

In the video that we can see on these lines we can see a test of this fast charging technology. It shows a modified Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro coupled to a wireless charging base next to a watch. From what shown in the clip, the device charges to 10% in one minute, 50% in eight minutes and 100% in 19 minutes. To put it in context, with the 30W wireless charging it takes more than an hour to complete the charge.

In the absence of knowing the proposals of other manufacturers, this Xiaomi wireless fast charge is the most powerful today. To give some examples, Huawei has SuperCharge (55W), OPPO has AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging (40W), Samsung mounts 15W systems and Apple also bets on 15W in its new iPhone 12.

The Chinese company has not revealed which devices will be the first to incorporate this technology, if it is finally incorporated. Nor has it been mentioned if there is a significant increase in the temperature of the terminal and, if there is one, what possible solutions there are. At the moment it seems more a test of strength than a system designed to be deployed soon, so we will have to wait.