Xiaomi shows in video its 80W wireless fast charging: from 0 to 100% in 19 minutes

Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers that is fighting the most to push fast charging to the limits, both with and without cable. In wired charging it already reached 120W, while in wireless its record was at 50W of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. Now the company has ready 80W wireless charging.

The company has shown this fast charge in a video and publication on Weibo where it boasts of speed: according to its calculations, it is capable of charging a 4,000 mAh battery in half in 8 minutes and completely in just 19 minutes.

Even faster

Wireless fast charging continues to evolve, catching up with and even surpassing wired charging, at least in speed. Xiaomi is one of the companies that are betting the most on this type of technology and has announced to have its 80W wireless fast charging.

At the moment the company has not revealed all the ins and outs and details of this fast charge, which involves his second big breakthrough of the year, after they announced the 50W wireless fast charging on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. As usual, they have shown how it works in a video:

Want to know how fast 80W #MiWirelessChargingTechnology is? Just check out this video! Are you looking forward to this next-gen fast charging tech?#InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/YqBsUOrLYR – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 19, 2020





In the video we can see how the 4,000 mAh battery charges half in 8 minutes and 100% in 19 minutes, on a modified Xiaomi Mi 10. We do not have an exact comparison with the previous record of wireless fast charging, of 50W, because then Xiaomi gave us the data that it was able to fully charge the 4,500 mAh battery of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in 40 minutes.

At the moment the company has not shared its plans on where do you plan to implement this wireless fast charging super fast, although the most logical thing would be that we end up seeing it in the future in one of its most powerful models.

Via | Xiaomi