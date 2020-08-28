Xiaomi shows its perfected under-screen camera technology

The camera under the screen is going to be the next big thing in the smartphone market. Companies are working very hard to perfect on-screen cameras due to the tremendous aesthetic enhancement it brings to smartphones, with no Notch or a hole in the top, smartphone screens will have no distractions on the front, ensuring true full screen viewing experience.

We already know that ZTE will soon announce the world’s first commercial for an under-display camera smartphone, the Axon 20 5G. But Xiaomi did not want to miss the opportunity, and decided to also reveal its third generation of under-screen camera technology. The company not only showed a working prototype with the new under-display camera, but also revealed its improvements to make it as good as a traditional front camera.

Xiaomi has been improving this technology since 2019

The company developed the first generation of in-display camera technology last year in June 2019. We were also able to see a video of the prototype in action, but a closer inspection revealed that the screen at the top of the camera was not perfect and the pixel density in that area was low.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that the second-generation version of the in-display camera technology was developed in October 2019. And today, he announced the third version of the technology, which he believes is almost perfect. and comparable to a traditional selfie camera.

New under-screen camera technology Xiaomi

How does the Xiaomi camera work under the screen?

In a detailed post, Xiaomi explained how they have achieved “near perfect” camera quality. The company revealed that the first two generations managed to make the screen transparent over the front camera by sacrificing pixel density in that area. In fact, the pixel density of the screen on the camera was only half compared to the rest of the OLED panel.

Xiaomi explained that the early implementation of on-screen cameras only allowed 1 in 4 pixels to be reserved for the screen, as the remaining three pixels had to be made transparent for better light transmission by changing their internal structure and material. However, the third generation solution solves this problem using a self-developed pixel arrangement.

Xiaomi claims that its developed camera algorithm is capable of offering the same image quality as traditional cameras, which makes your latest solution “near perfect”.

Xiaomi shows a working prototype

Xiaomi has never been shy about showing off its upcoming technologies. The company first unveiled its in-display camera phone prototype in June 2019. Over a year later, we have video of a working prototype using third-generation in-display camera technology.

At video shared by Lei Jun on Weibo, the prototype Xiaomi under-screen camera looks like a Mi 10 Ultra modified. The video compares the prototype to the Mi 10 Ultra and the increased pixel density above the camera seems to completely hide the camera under the screen.

We’re proud to present the latest masterpiece from our Xiaomi engineers: 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology! True full-screen displays are just around the corner! We’re planning on putting this into mass production next year. Stay tuned! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/DrKeL8wZUg

– Shou Zi Chew (@ShouZiChew) August 28, 2020

Lei Jun says that the third generation of under-screen cameras is ready for mass production and it should end up on smartphones for the 2021.

