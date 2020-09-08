Tech News

Xiaomi smartphone with two pop-up cameras coming to the market? Here are the patents

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Smartphone With Two Pop Up Cameras Coming To The Market?

When it comes to talking about innovative smartphones, Xiaomi always appears among the most avant-garde brand names. Every month a new patent appears online that shows how many ideas the Chinese company’s staff have: if in August a telephone with a removable and remotely usable display appeared, now we talk about that with two pop-up cameras.

As usual, patents are always found and disseminated online by the Dutch site LetsGoDigital, which reveals new documents that have appeared on the site of the State Intellectual Property Office of China. In them we see the illustrations that show us one smartphone without borders and without front cameras, perhaps because they are present under the display since it is a technology they already know, but with ben four sensors that pop up like antennas from the top of the device.

The novelty, however, lies not only in the presence of two pop-up modules, but even in the fact that they sprout at an angle; the LED flash, on the other hand, remains on the back of the smartphone. Finally, on the sides there are the classic physical buttons for power on and volume management, while below are the USB-C port for charging and a double speaker, and above is the microphone to the right of the pop-up modules.

Other patents published in recent months show us smartphones that also work as a case for wireless earphones, or phones with a “surround screen” and a single giant 108MP camera. In short, Xiaomi continues to think of strange but interesting devices, which however maybe we will never see on the market.

