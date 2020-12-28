Xiaomi starts the MIUI 12.5 beta and announces the models that can be signed up

- Advertisement -

December 28, the day that Xiaomi has chosen to unveil its new family of high-end phones in China, the Xiaomi Mi 11. And with them will come the announcement of the next version of its proprietary layer, MIUIAlthough the numbering will be placed in the middle (or later, due to the numbering), perhaps a big redesign announced for the next one.

Thus, when MIUI 12 played we will have a more advanced MIUI 12.5 for the first bars of 2021 and the company has already announced that its beta program is launched. But the announcement has gone further since it has been published the list of mobile phones that can sign up for it. Starting with China, of course, because international announcements will be made later.

New version and list of compatible models

As we have commented, for now the closed beta of MIUI 12.5 starts in its country of origin, China. Today we will know, during the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi 11, more details about this new layer and, above all, when it will be officially released, although the Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to land with it from the moment we take them out of the box. Obviously running on Android 11.

For MIUI 12.5 device privacy settings are expected to be improved in addition to an evolution in the graphic section, both in terms of design and system animations, and, of course, an improved AI is expected to lend a hand in everything regarding the operation of the terminals.

For the moment, Xiaomi opens the MIUI 12.5 beta in China in the classic ‘Early Access’ or early access format. What we do know is which models will be able to sign up for said beta as the company has made them public. At least those of the first batch, of course, as it is expected that more and more models will be incorporated as the weeks go by. Until further notice, the models that may be eligible to enroll in the beta will be the following:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30S Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi CC9e

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Via | Gizmochina