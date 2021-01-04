Xiaomi stops updating the Mi A3 to Android 11 after some devices crash

- Advertisement -

On December 31, we saw how the Xiaomi Mi A3 began to update on Android 11, with India being the first country to receive the update but within a few hours the users and the company could verify that everything it wasn’t going well.

After launching the update, many users complained on the Xiaomi forums about the errors they were having in their Xiaomi Mi A3 after updating, some devices crashed, becoming unusable.

Xiaomi stops the update and will fix the affected devices

After the large number of errors, Xiaomi has announced that Android 11 update has stopped of the My A3 to prevent more devices from being affected, as well as offering a solution for fix affected devices for free.

The declaration of Xiaomi India spokesperson was the following:

We are aware of the problem on some Mi A3 devices after the recent Android 11 update. Since then we have stopped the launch. We kindly ask users experiencing this problem to visit any of the more than 2,000 service centers across the country, where a solution will be provided free of charge and unconditionally (in or out of warranty). We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. As a brand committed to providing the best possible user experience, we will continually improve our products and services.

It seems that the Android 11 update for the Mi A3 had only been officially launched in India, so only devices from this country have suffered this fatal update. In the rest of the world, the Mi A3 still do not have the update available.

Xiaomi wait find the solution to these problems soon to resume the update and bring Android 11 to the My A3 from around the world at the beginning of this newly released year, so they will have to wait a little longer to enjoy all the news in this new version.

