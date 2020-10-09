Latest newsTech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

Xiaomi: The wireless charging base that haunts your device is now on sale

By Abraham
Abraham

If you are used to charging your smartphone wirelessly, possibly you have ever found that your device has not been charged because you had not placed it correctly on the charging base. To avoid this problem, Xiaomi recently introduced a wireless charging dock that does not require the user to align their device with the charging coil. This base called the Smart Tracking Wireless Charger Pad uses the most ingenious technology since all you have to do is place your device on the pad and a point of light will travel the surface looking for the phone until it finds it and begins to charge. You can also place two devices on the base and, although they will not charge at the same time, they will do so sequentially. When the first is finished charging, the light will move to the second to start charging. This charger has a maximum power of 20W and is compatible with all devices compatible with wireless charging, whether they are smartphones, headphone cases or other devices. Xiaomi has put this charging base on sale and, although you still can’t get it officially in many countries, you can already find it in AliExpress for about € 77. It is a much higher price than that of a normal charging base but it is also much more comfortable. Xiaomi Smart Tracking Wireless Charger Pad on AliExpress

