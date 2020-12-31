Xiaomi: these phones will not receive Android 11

- Advertisement -

Do you have a cell phone Xiaomi and you don’t know if you made a good purchase? Check this out now. The Chinese company has revealed which are the cell phones that may not only have their new MIUI 12 customization layer, but also those that will be updated to Android 11 . Do you know if your device will reach the next level?

Although this list often tends to change, adding more devices, now we finally know the terminals that, for nothing in the world, will be able to receive Android 11 and will remain in version 10. Do you have any of them?

According to the portal andro4all there are a total of 14 devices Xiaomi which will no longer be able to carry out the corresponding ‘update’, both in 2020 and 2021.

The only step left is to change the mobile device that comes with the version of Android 10 installed to ensure that you have Android 11 next year.

One of the devices that will not have Android 11 from Xiaomi will be the Mi note 3. (Photo: Xiaomi)