Xiaomi: this could be the design of the brand’s rollable smartphone

This flexible and roll-up screens is not new, since we have been seeing how some of the most important companies in the sector experiment with a technology that sooner or later will end up landing in our pockets, in such a way that it is very common to carry a smartphone with a small screen that we can stretch until we make it as big as we can. However, it comes stepping on “roll-up” mobile technology, and Xiaomi seems to be one of the companies that is most actively working on it.

This could be the Xiaomi roll-up mobile

Already at the end of 2019, when Xiaomi applied for a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a ‘flexible display device’. This patent was approved and published a few weeks ago but it was made public today and its design was shown on the LetsGoDigital portal.

Xiaomi has been watching its rivals enter the war for these types of devices, before deciding to launch a commercial model. Looking at the brand’s strategy, it might make sense for Xiaomi to bypass a folding mobile, to directly launch its first roller. The LetsGoDigital medium shows us the design of a Xiaomi device, whose patent has been filed both in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in the database of the World Intellectual Property Office.

In this case, we rely on what the Concept Creator video gives us, which seems not to be far from what it would bring us in the future. What is appreciated is a terminal that stands out for its two screens. A normal screen on the back and a flexible roll-up main. According to the patent user can determine how far the screen extends being able to expand to almost 200% width. The system works by a support mechanism inside the case, which ensures that the terminal can be rolled in and out without showing any visible wrinkles on the screen. It is also revealed that the terminal will be able to work with one of the screens off to save battery, or with both simultaneously

With three cameras included

Xiaomi

Another feature that we can see in this simulated model of the terminal is its three cameras housed in the main structure. But let’s remember that it is only a concept, so we will have to see in the future what are Xiaomi’s definitive plans for this rollable mobile or if they decide on a folding phone.

