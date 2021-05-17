Xiaomi wants to differentiate itself and patents a modular mobile to which the camera or battery can be changed

The smodular martphones, from time to time you hear about them again. In the past, we have seen different examples. Take the Phonebloks, for example, by Dutch designer Dave Hakkens. In 2016, however, this project was shipwrecked, as Google unexpectedly pulled out. The Dutch manufacturer Fairphone also made use of replaceable modules, albeit for a different purpose.

A New patent shows how Xiaomi is preparing for the possible development of a modular smartphone after the company was granted a patent last week for a possible future dual-slide smartphone with a rotating pop-up camera.

A Xiaomi smartphone made up of several modules

In February 2020, Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd. filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an “electronic device.” The documentation was published recently, on April 29, 2021, and was also included in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) database for the worldwide protection of patented technology.

Xiaomi develops Modular smartphone 🔥 (2021) https://t.co/KHHC00CHMn- Zoom camera module / 3.5mm headphone module🎧3D product renders created by @CConceptCreator 🇳🇱#Xiaomi #XiaomiModular #ModularSmartphone pic.twitter.com/0featzyez4

– LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) May 17, 2021

The extensive documentation describes in detail a Xiaomi smartphone that is built from multiple modules, three to be exact. Xiaomi’s proprietary modular phone consists of several modules.

First module (top) : Contains the motherboard and camera system.

: Contains the motherboard and camera system. Second module (central part ): houses the battery.

): houses the battery. Third module: that forms the bottom of the phone.

The modules are easily interchangeable and can contain Additional functions. Think, for example, of a speaker module or on a zoom camera module.

At least two modules contain a screen, which once connected form a large display panel, without a visible seam, according to documentation. This is a full screen layout. A rail system allows modules to slide over each other. This can only be fixed correctly in one way. As soon as it is properly seated, the modules make contact with each other and the device can be put into operation.

Modular smartphone with camera under the screen

This modular phone will not only have a camera In the back. It will also integrate a selfie camera. However, it is not clear from the documentation what kind of camera it will be. Both things would be a possibility, finally, it is already known that Xiaomi wants to announce its first smartphone with an under-screen camera this year. The company has even recently patented a rotating camera under the screen.

Xiaomi I could add variations to this by launching multiple modules. One with a simple front and rear camera setup and a more advanced variant. This is clearly one of the main advantages of modular smartphones. Users can relatively easily replace the functions they want by changing modules.

In short, it seems that the main reason why Xiaomi has developed this modular smartphone is similar to that of Fairphone. By making it easy to replace a single module, you can save the cost of repairs, describes the documentation.

