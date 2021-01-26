- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time designed to relax and give us massages in all those areas of the body that end the days in shreds: such as the neck, shoulders, legs and, of course, the head. And now he comes with one who wants to help us sleep.

The use of technological devices is understood by everyone and at all levels. It is common to be with the cell phone all day, use the computer, read on the tablet and even sleep with many of these devices. Many people suffer from insomnia or wake up tired for various reasons. Stress is one of the most important, but other things like turning your head a lot and closing your eyes or simply not sleeping on time also play a role.

Xiaomi wants to help you sleep with its new gadget that fights against insomnia

Xiaomi has once again surprised us with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform. This time, it is a curious device able to fight insomnia by stimulation by electrical micro-currents that regulate the nervous system.

Xiaomi presents its new gadget that fights against insomnia. YouPin

This new smart device promises to be the perfect remedy for the vast number of people suffering from various sleep disorders today. The Xiaomi gadget has a size of 77.5 × 127.5 × 24.5 and a weight of barely 100 grams, this new device uses a microcurrent stimulation system, capable of regulating the central nervous system located in the brain stem. This, in turn, manages to hide sleep-related neurotransmitters in the brain.

To use, you simply have to attach two wired clips to the earlobes. Afterwards, you only have to start your microcurrent system 1 or 2 times a day for at least 30 minutes.

According to the manufacturer, this sleep therapy device has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration, proving to improve the quality of sleep and combat various disorders.

Price and availability

The price of this new sleep therapy device is 499 yuan in China, about 63.5 euros to change if it were sold in Spain. For now, it will only be sold from February through Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform, although as usual, we could see this gadget for sale on AliExpress or other web portals selling gadgets from Asia,

