Xiaomi wants you to relax with its new smart ‘massager’ helmet

Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and for that reason Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time to relax and massage us in all those areas of the body that end days in shreds: such as the neck, shoulders, legs and, of course, the head.

This Momoda Smart Head Massager is the latest that the Chinese have put on their Youpin crowdfunding platform, and that It looks like it will go through this collection process without problems since it promises endless hours of head, neck and eye massages, which will leave us feeling like new after, for example, those intensive training sessions or a bad, bad day at the office.

Gorgeous, but effective

The truth is this Momoda Smart Head Massager looks bulky but it will be able to cover the three fundamental areas on which it works. On the one hand the cervicals, the upper part of the neck, on the other the eyes and finally the head, the skull, which is practically covered by the device. In all cases, it uses what the Chinese call “3D air bags” that are inflated and emptied to create the massage areas.

Xiaomi Youpin helmet.

This head massager It has seven heads made of silicone that increase its pressure in a gradual and coordinated way, and that stimulate our main acupuncture points, such as the Baihui, Tongtian, and Chengguang that focus on stimulating the brain, improving blood circulation, and relaxing the scalp. For the eyes, this device reserves the gentlest massages, with air pressure devices that massage us at temperatures of up to 40ºC and that relieve the symptoms of both dry and sore eyes, as well as the fatigue caused by looking at a computer screen all day. So it is especially interesting for students and people who spend the whole day reading, writing and fixing their eyes on nearby points.

Xiaomi Youpin helmet.

The helmet is fully adjustable to any head size and its most basic functions can be controlled with the smartphone, through an application. With it it will be possible to put and remove the different massage areas or access complete predefined programs, as well as monitor how well the battery is charged. Precisely, this Momoda Smart Head Massager has a 2,400 mAh battery. which, according to the manufacturer, will give us an autonomy of about two and a half hours in sessions of about 15 minutes. Its price? Well, 599 yuan, that is, about 75 euros.

