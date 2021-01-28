Xiaomi will break records with its new wireless charging that will hit the market soon

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Although Xiaomi was one of the smartphone brands that cost the most to introduce fast (and wireless) charging in their terminals, the truth is that has a season in which he does not stop showing his technological achievements, with announcements that included the milestone of exceeding 100W for recharging with cable adapters. Today’s speeds are not that fast, on paper, although they are when you consider that it is wireless charging.

Over the generations of smartphones it has become clear that wireless charging is a more than effective and reliable solution so as not to wear out the components of our phone and have a really comfortable way that we avoid putting and removing cables from their connectors. And the Chinese have worked to that end, showing the world what it is like to wirelessly charge a phone at a speed of 80W.

Xiaomi already has its new wireless fast charging technology ready

As we have learned from the XDA portal, everything indicates that Xiaomi is developing two new phones, which will have a new wireless charging, especially since it will be much more powerful than what we have seen. Maybe Xiaomi are waiting to launch the Mi 11 outside of China so that they have time to add a “Lite” and “Pro” model?

Xiaomi may be working on two phones with 67W wireless charging https://t.co/LB8MWADbLm

– XDA (@xdadevelopers) January 27, 2021

In any case, there is evidence that Xiaomi is working on at least two phones with support for 67W wireless charging, which would be even faster than the 50W wireless charging currently found in the standard Mi 11s.

The evidence that you are developing this 67W wireless charging, It comes from a text that details the MIUI 12.5 source code itself. The writing within this code is quite clear about it “keyguard_wireless_strong_charge_67w”So it is clear that this new technology is imminent within the range of Xiaomi.

They are expected to premiere in the next Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra

The mobiles that would have this new super fast wireless charging would be the future Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra according to rumors. Therefore, we would be talking about a fast charging unprecedented in the market when we talk about wireless methods.

While it is true that Xiaomi is testing the 80W wireless charging, we do not know if it is ready for mass production. Xiaomi may not yet be ready to equip a smartphone with its Mi 80W wireless charging technology, as we have not detected any evidence suggesting so much in the firmware. As well Xiaomi may be intentionally limiting the maximum power to 67W instead of 80W to control the amount of heat that is generated. Regardless, there is good evidence that Xiaomi will go with 67W wireless charging in a future product.

And is that thanks to this, when we need to fill the battery a little, it won’t take long periods of time to wait for it to charge a bit. The tests that Xiaomi has shown of this Mi 80W Wireless Charge indicate that we can have 10% of the battery recovered in just 60 seconds. For its part, if it is enough for us to go out with the battery in half, the waiting time will increase to eight minutes.

>