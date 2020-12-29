Xiaomi will not include a charger in the Mi 11 box: the environment is the excuse

- Advertisement -

Apple announced that it would Remove the charger from the iPhone case. Many understood that it was an unnecessary move that simply affected the user, and even the opponents of the industry joined the cause and made jokes and memes around the decision. Well, it seems that some have changed their minds.

So as usual, Manzana It tends to create a trend in the good and also in the bad, and this time we are clearly facing one of the second cases. Because of course it seems that this non-adoption of the charger is going to run like wildfire through the market.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will not have a charger in its box

After the announcement of its Apple competition, Xiaomi He had posted on his social network Twitter: “Good morning #MiFans, today we dreamed that our smartphones came without a charger in the box. Fortunately it was just a nightmare”.

Xiaomi

Lei Jun on the Weibo social network made it official, in a joint agreement between other Xiaomi technological protagonists has decided to remove the charger from the Mi 11. They mention (as does Apple) ‘reasons related to the environment’ and that the ‘Mi Fans’ respect this decision. Anyway Mr. Jun can say what he wants, but this seems to go the other way.

All these maneuvers to remove accessories have to do with cost savings caused by the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic (and since we are due to the high costs of the flagships 2020).

Whether for the environment or not, the brand assures that many users already have a fully compatible charger at home, so it believes it unnecessary to include an accessory that may not be used again.

It may include it if the user requires it

The well-known Spanish technology expert, José Morales Ros (@geekdegafas), has published a tweet in which he indicates that Xiaomi could finally include a charger if the user so requests:

I just consulted a source. He tells me that Xiaomi will very possibly provide the charger for free to users who request it. I said it in this video, if you remove it but give it to whoever requests it, you will have done better than Apple.

We will have to be very attentive to what is Xiaomi’s final strategy and see how its public reacts to this possible change.