Xiaomi will unveil new Redmi Note 9 with 5G on November 26

That the Redmi Note 9 range seemed complete? Well no, Xiaomi prepares more mobiles with which to complete the most proliferating family of the mid-range. And now with 5G: the company has officially announced that will unveil new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with the most advanced mobile connectivity.

Xiaomi has filled the mid-range in such a way that it is extremely difficult to choose a phone. There is the Poco X3 NFC, for example, also the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. Not to mention the Redmi Note 9 family, which are quite a few. But what does this family lack to adapt to the 5G trend? Well, Xiaomi has already thought about it.

The 5G arrives on the Redmi Note 9 on November 26

The Chinese manufacturer has decided to flood the market with a huge number of models, both international and those distributed within its borders. As often happens in sounded launches, Xiaomi will renew the Redmi Note 9 in China adding 5G to its features. This has been confirmed by the company itself on Weibo: at least there will be a Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G next November 26.

The launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5G is surrounded by the atmosphere of the three Musketeers, as specified by the company in pre-launch communications. According to speculation, there will be a new Redmi Note with 4G, the version with 5G and, in order not to lose the habit, there would be a Pro or ‘High-End’ version also with 5G. This would complete the parallelism with the three Musketeers.

We do not know too much about mobile phones apart from the aforementioned 5G, but we have known a leak in the form of a benchmark of the intermediate model, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G. The test data would show a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and 8GB of RAM. As usual, we have to question the information reflected by the benchmarks.

We don’t have to wait too long to see the new models: Xiaomi will officially unveil the Redmi Note 9 5G on November 26 at 1:00 p.m. in Spain.

Via | Xiaomi Today