Xiaomi wins the battle of Android 11: the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are the first to receive official Android 11

By Brian Adam
Every year we have a new version of Android that follows a very specific path. First it is announced, successive previous versions for developers are released, then the official beta is launched and finally released for all manufacturers, usually with the Google Pixel as the first to receive it.

Once this happens, an always interesting competition begins to know which manufacturer, which is obviously not Google itself, is the first to bring the new Android to one of its mobile phones and With Android 11, Xiaomi was the winner. The manufacturer has officially announced Android 11 for its Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Android 11 under MIUI 12 from now on

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Yesterday Android 11 was officially released with a notice from Google, and today the first announcement of a manufacturer has been produced warning of the update of one of its terminals to the latest version. Actually, the two update then We talk about both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, two of the high-end models of the Chinese manufacturer of this 2020.

In the announcement, in which it is confirmed that Android 11 is released as an update for both terminals immediately, Xiaomi takes the opportunity to comment on some of the improvements to be included in their phones. Recall that Xiaomi mobiles have MIUI, in this case in version 12, covering the system so that some aesthetic improvements are buried by the proprietary layer itself.

Xiaomi account that with Android 11, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will get the unified management of messaging apps through the notification bar. It will be enough to slide each notification and answer directly, without having to open the app or jump from one notification to the next. You can also organize priority notifications on the lock screen and you can define which ones can bypass the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode of the system.

Android 11 is already released with a new version of MIUI 12 for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

The notification bubbles Android 11 will also arrive without modifications to MIUI 12 in the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, something that we assume will happen the same with other phones of the brand. The two phones will also become digital wallets to contain keys that in turn control other devices with a single touch, and the cameras will be updated with the photographic improvements of Android 11.

As we say, Xiaomi has communicated that the latest version of Android 11, hidden after an update to MIUI 12, is immediately released for the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Arrival at the terminals in circulation can be a matter of hours, days or weeks, since these processes are usually staggered. When it arrives, our recommendation will be that it be downloaded via WiFi as it will be a heavy update that will make our data bonuses suffer.

More information | Xiaomi

