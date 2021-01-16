Tech NewsMobile

Xiaomi’s folding smartphone can be seen in the subway

By Abraham
0
43
Smartphone Plegable De Xiaomi.jpg
Smartphone Plegable De Xiaomi.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Leaked photos of what could be Xiaomi’s long-awaited folding smartphone have appeared. The images have been published on the Chinese social network Weibo and show a person on the subway using a large folding device, which clearly uses MIUI 12, Xiaomi’s Android layer. This suggests that the device is a foldable phone or a foldable tablet prototype from Xiaomi. The device in the photos is not a final product, with rather large bezels and folds, and also no front camera. The latter could be due to the status of the device’s prototype, or perhaps because Xiaomi has implemented under-screen camera technology.

If it’s a folding smartphone and not a tablet, it could be the largest folding phone we’ve seen so far. It also doesn’t look like the patent for Xiaomi’s folding smartphone that we saw last year. How about a foldable phone as big as this one? Or do you think it’s not a phone and that Xiaomi may be about to launch the world’s first foldable Android tablet?

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Signal: How to improve security by activating message self-destruction

Brian Adam - 0
Signal is considered by many to be the most secure messaging app for mobiles (and also computers) that exists. The reason...
Read more
Mobile

This is the new 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Abraham - 0
The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with the best hardware of the moment, including an impressive camera setup. The device features a 108MP primary camera,...
Read more
Mobile

Apple extends Apple TV + free trial until July

Abraham - 0
According to 9to5Mac, Apple will extend the one-year free trial period of its Apple TV + service to customers until July 2021. The TechCrunch...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©