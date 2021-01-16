Xiaomi’s folding smartphone can be seen in the subway

- Advertisement -

Leaked photos of what could be Xiaomi’s long-awaited folding smartphone have appeared. The images have been published on the Chinese social network Weibo and show a person on the subway using a large folding device, which clearly uses MIUI 12, Xiaomi’s Android layer. This suggests that the device is a foldable phone or a foldable tablet prototype from Xiaomi. The device in the photos is not a final product, with rather large bezels and folds, and also no front camera. The latter could be due to the status of the device’s prototype, or perhaps because Xiaomi has implemented under-screen camera technology.

If it’s a folding smartphone and not a tablet, it could be the largest folding phone we’ve seen so far. It also doesn’t look like the patent for Xiaomi’s folding smartphone that we saw last year. How about a foldable phone as big as this one? Or do you think it’s not a phone and that Xiaomi may be about to launch the world’s first foldable Android tablet?