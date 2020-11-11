Tech NewsSmart GadgetsAndroidXiaomi

Xiaomi’s most recommended TV only costs 159 euros

By Abraham
0
2
Xiaomi Mi Tv 4a
Xiaomi Mi Tv 4a

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi’s most recommended TV only costs 159 euros

Abraham - 0
If you are looking for a TV with Smart TV and you don't want to spend too much, this is a great...
Read more
Android

The November Android update can now be downloaded, these are its news

Abraham - 0
New month, new Android update: the November security patch can now be downloaded on compatible mobiles. On...
Read more
Latest news

How to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing

Abraham - 0
When you are added to a WhatsApp group among friends, family, colleagues or for a special event,...
Read more
Community

Smart cities, the smartest and most sustainable cities in the world

Brian Adam - 0
  What exactly is a smart city? In essence, a smart city that combines technology with information to improve the quality of life, reduce energy...
Read more
Abraham

If you are looking for a TV with Smart TV and you don’t want to spend too much, this is a great option.

s offers you can receive the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A at home for only 159 euros .

It comes with Android TV , which makes it one of the smartest televisions.

However, there is a detail that you must take into account . This offer will be available on November 11 , the date on which the World Shopping Day is celebrated on AliExpress.

What you should do is add the TV to your basket today and buy it during the indicated day.Xiaomi Mi TV 4A

Enjoy a front in which there are hardly any frames.

Buy Xiaomi TV at the best price

Xiaomi’s TV has an attractive design in which there are hardly any frames and a 32-inch panel .

In addition, in it you will enjoy a high level of brightness and contrast, you will not miss any of the colors of a scene. It also promises great sound quality thanks to its Dolby system .

Inside Android TV 9.0 , the Google smart TV that will allow you to download applications such as Netflix, HBO, Disney + and many others to have the best series and movies at your fingertips.

Related Articles

Latest news

The best smart speakers of 2020

Abraham - 0
Smart speakers are increasingly popular in all homes, with which you can enjoy an Internet connection and...
Read more
Computing

Samsung presents its Galaxy Tab Active 3: a compact and all-rounder tablet

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is one of the few technology companies that always remember one of the most complicated sectors to work with with technology in hand....
Read more
Smart Gadgets

New Apple Silicon M1 processor, what does it bring to new Mac computers?

Brian Adam - 0
We planted ourselves in the middle of November 10, a very new date for all fans of the bitten apple brand to get...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©