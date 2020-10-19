Xiaomi’s new 80W wireless fast charging achieves insane speed

Xiaomi has once again taken a step forward with fast charging technology. The company has announced a new 80W wireless charging solution that promises to recharge a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes. If you have little time to charge your smartphone, Xiaomi says that you can get up to 50% in just over 8 minutes and 10% in just one minute. Xiaomi has also published an image in which you can see the evolution of wireless fast charging, and the difference in speed compared to some competitors is evident.

Xiaomi’s previous record for fast wireless charging was 50W and it came with the Mi 10 Ultra. This technology managed to charge its 4,500 mAh battery in just over 40 minutes. Of course, we can’t get around the issue of battery degradation with those high-speed charging solutions. We will have to wait and see how Xiaomi and other phone manufacturers solve this problem.