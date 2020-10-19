FeaturedLatest newsTech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

Xiaomi’s new 80W wireless fast charging achieves insane speed

By Abraham
0
27
Carga Rapida 80w De Xiaomi.jpg
Carga Rapida 80w De Xiaomi.jpg

Must Read

Mobile

Do you know how much it will cost to repair the screen of your new iPhone 12?

Brian Adam - 0
Many times the launch of a new generation of iPhone is just the beginning of a succession of news that leaves us all...
Read more
Apps

How to fully customize the ‘Share’ menu of the Samsung Galaxy

Brian Adam - 0
With Good Lock Home Up you can fully customize the share menu of your Samsung Galaxy. Choose the applications you prefer,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Sony presents its first screen with ‘spatial reality’ technology, what is it?

Brian Adam - 0
In recent times, concepts that until a few years ago no one knew what they meant have proliferated as if they were neighborhood...
Read more
Android

HTC Desire 20+: HTC raises the bar in photography and autonomy with its new mid-range model

Brian Adam - 0
After a long time without great news regarding the launches of new terminals, HTC held an event in Taiwan on June 16...
Read more
Abraham

Xiaomi has once again taken a step forward with fast charging technology. The company has announced a new 80W wireless charging solution that promises to recharge a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes. If you have little time to charge your smartphone, Xiaomi says that you can get up to 50% in just over 8 minutes and 10% in just one minute. Xiaomi has also published an image in which you can see the evolution of wireless fast charging, and the difference in speed compared to some competitors is evident.

Xiaomi’s previous record for fast wireless charging was 50W and it came with the Mi 10 Ultra. This technology managed to charge its 4,500 mAh battery in just over 40 minutes. Of course, we can’t get around the issue of battery degradation with those high-speed charging solutions. We will have to wait and see how Xiaomi and other phone manufacturers solve this problem.

Related Articles

Mobile

Do you know how much it will cost to repair the screen of your new iPhone 12?

Brian Adam - 0
Many times the launch of a new generation of iPhone is just the beginning of a succession of news that leaves us all...
Read more
Apps

How to fully customize the ‘Share’ menu of the Samsung Galaxy

Brian Adam - 0
With Good Lock Home Up you can fully customize the share menu of your Samsung Galaxy. Choose the applications you prefer,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Sony presents its first screen with ‘spatial reality’ technology, what is it?

Brian Adam - 0
In recent times, concepts that until a few years ago no one knew what they meant have proliferated as if they were neighborhood...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©