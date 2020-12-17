Xiaomi’s new QLED 4K Smart TV has HDMI 2.1 and is worth 600 euros

Xiaomi It has dozens of TV models. One of the best it manufactures is the range My TV 5 Pro , which uses QLED panels . Now, the company has launched its first QLED TV outside of China, which will probably be the first to arrive in Spain with this technology. And it looks great.

As we gathered a few days ago, India has become the first country outside of China in which Xiaomi has put its QLED televisions on sale. It has done so with a single model of 55 inch, one of the most popular sizes today when buying a 4K Smart TV.

My QLED TV 4K 55: your new Smart TV with Quantum Dot

Xiaomi sells a multitude of televisions in India, including excessively cheap models for a country with low purchasing power. This model is the most expensive they have put on sale in the country, tying in price with the 65-inch Mi TV 4X, with a spectacular price for its features.

The My QLED TV 4K 55 it is a Smart TV that uses an LCD panel with Quantum Dot, the popular Samsung technology that has revolutionized the LCD. Thanks to this, we have panels with better color reproduction, a higher level of brightness, and a better contrast.

The TV has almost nonexistent frames, with a panel that occupies the 96% of the front. The QLED panel it uses is Edge LED, so the lighting is not controlled by zones as is the case with high-end QLEDs with Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD). Thus, any change in brightness in one area is applied to the entire television as it does with cheap LCDs.

However, that is not that important either when you look at it offers excellent color reproduction, with 100% of the NTSC color space and 95% of DCI-P3, in addition to being compatible with content in HDR10 + and Dolby Vision.

Has HDMI 2.1, Android TV and DVB-T2 tuner

The TV also incorporates three HDMI 2.1 connectors (one with eARC), which a priori may seem not to offer much utility, since the panel used by the TV works at 60 Hz and the resolution is 4K. However, the TV incorporates technologies with that connector such as ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), in addition to automatically switching to game mode when detecting a console such as Xbox Series X or PS5, with an input lag of only 5 ms. It also has MEMC to interpolate content at 24 and 30 FPS.

In connectivity we also find two USB, an optical, a 3.5 mm jack, an RCA input, an Ethernet and the antenna socket, in addition to Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 5. This socket is particularly interesting, since the TV incorporates a decoder DVB-T2, being compatible with Spanish DTT, and it is to be expected that this model will also arrive soon in Spain.

At the audio level, the TV has six speakers, four of them full-range and two tweets for the treble, with a total power of 30 watts. The speakers have a 1 liter volume resonance chamber to enhance the power and body of the audio. Dolby Audio is also supported. The integrated processor is a MediaTek MT9611, accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory.

The software used by the TV is Android 10 TV, being one of the few televisions to use this recent version, and it is to be expected that in the future it will use Google TV. The controller has shortcuts to Prime Video and Amazon.

Its price is 54,999 rupees, about 613 euros at the exchange rate, and it will be on sale in China from December 21.