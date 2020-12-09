Xiaomi’s new smart lock is safer than ever

Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and that is why Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time. Now once again he surprises us with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, a Xiaomi crowdfunding platform Most of the products sold on this website are from small Chinese startups that are part of Xiaomi’s ecological chain. On this occasion, the platform presents a smart lock that is quite complete

The Asian firm has teamed up with Bleson JW-P, an expert company in security locks, to create one of the most complete models. And it is that, this smart lock will be the worst enemy of lovers of others. On the other hand, it should be noted that the Beijing-based company has launched this new Xiaomi smart lock through its collective financing platform, where it is having great success.

A smart lock with advanced security system

This Belson JW-P smart lock It has different security systems. It consists of a lock body and rear panel, which have been designed to protect burglary attempts by electromagnetic attacks that could disable the circuit

On the other hand, the cylinder boasts an anti-drill system that will prevent this element from being used to force the lock. Watching the video that heads these lines where Xiaomi shows the benefits of this connected lock, it is clear that security is its great exponent. To this must be added a really attractive design and where the matte black finishes give this model an appearance that will attract all eyes. And beware, in addition to having different anti-theft systems, it also boasts several unlocking methods.

It has 6 unlocking methods

To all this is added a total of 6 unlocking or opening mechanisms Among which we find an advanced fingerprint, password, Bluetooth, traditional key, password or temporary PIN recognition system and through the Xiaomi Home application itself.

These systems are perfect for rental residences, as you can give tenants a temporary access code. On the other hand, you can use the bluetooth of your phone, a traditional key or directly through the Mijia appAs this Belson JW-P lock is compatible with Xiaomi smart interface.

This security lock, in addition to being intelligent, offers minimal energy consumption. It works with four AA batteries, which offer a range of up to one year.

Price and availability

The price of this new smart lock is 1,999 yuan, about 252 euros To the change. At the moment it will only be sold in China through Xiaomi’s Youpin platform, although it would not be surprising if we saw it at a somewhat higher price on AliExpress.

