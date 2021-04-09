web
XION CyberX, the fun electric motorcycle with which you will attract all eyes as you go

XION CyberX, the fun electric motorcycle with which you will attract all eyes as you go
xion cyberx, the fun electric motorcycle with which you will

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
For a few months (even years) we have been bringing here countless models of electric bikes and motorcycles that arrive on Indiegogo or Kickstarter with the aim of financing themselves, and that They resort to all kinds of arguments: some are more classic, others prefer practicality and home-made parts, and there are even premium models that are an elegy for quality components and cutting-edge design.

XION CyberX.

The one that we bring you today we would not know how to define it, because Eliminate at a stroke any category where we can pigeonhole it, beyond the one with the electric-motorbike-turntable because there will be no one who when seeing you pass by with her can resist not looking at her in amazement. What’s that? A motorcycle, a traveling circus, a Christmas tree? No, it is the XION CyberX that you have to reserve in the crowdfunding phase.

XION CyberX.

A simple but very bright design

That is the first thing that catches the eye of this electric motorcycle, which has lights for punishment, so it is perfect for driving at night as there will be no other driver capable of ignoring you. And it is that this model comes, not only with the body flooded with laser effects where in the old motorcycles there was a combustion engine, but the very rims of the wheels also acquire tones of various colors and intensities.

Of course, it also has its mandatory front and rear lights, but they are nothing when we turn on the switch of the Christmas tree that they have turned this CyberX into. Precisely, another of the characteristics that adorn this electric motorcycle is that it is completely customizable when we reserve it: it is possible to select the saddle design (is there something more retro?) that allows the driver to be comfortably accompanied, as well as the color of both the frame and the panel “with printed lasers” that appear around the name.

XION CyberX.

This CyberX is designed to ride in the city, on the highway, and even up and down small hills. Or stairs, as it appears in the video above, where reaches speeds of up to 80 km / h., with a mark of 0 to 50 in 4 seconds, and its battery ensures a range of 160 kilometers. Which is not bad at all. If you are interested in getting one, you have it, as we have said, in the crowdfunding phase at a price of 2,864 euros (with a 30% discount) and delivery date for the month of October of this year.

>

