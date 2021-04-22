XL condoms: the American strategy in the cold war

- Advertisement -

With every war that arises in history, brilliant strategies also appear that work to gain one side’s advantage over another. However, just as there are some very intelligent, there are others that simply border on the absurd.

We previously thought that the Pentagon’s gay bomb strategy that would make enemy soldiers “go gay” was the craziest thing we had ever heard. But now something has reached our ears that, if not equally irrational, could even overcome it: a fight to see which side had the largest member.

And believe us, dear reader, we would love to be exaggerating with this statement, but the truth is that this is a painfully real story planned by the American side.

According to British historian and history professor at California State University Hugh Wilford, in his book ‘The Mighty Wurlitzer: How the CIA Played America’, Americans had this “brilliant” idea in the early 1950s, then that Frank Wisner was appointed director of the Office for Policy Coordination (OPC), which was part of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Wisner was always interested in psychological warfare, so it was usual for him to suggest certain unconventional strategies to take a little advantage in the middle of the conflict.

Air condoms

However, we are pretty sure that the OPC did not imagine that Wisner’s next fantastic strategy would be to release condoms labeled size M to demoralize the Soviets.

Believe it or not, the idea was to put condoms of size XL in packages that marked size M and, practically, throw them where the Soviets could find them so that, when they opened the condom, they realized that the Americans were “anatomically superior ”And thus they will be demoralized.

We would have loved to see the reaction of the rest of the members of the OPC and the CIA when they received such a proposal.

Fortunately, this plan did not go further and they did not carry it out, but the records have remained for history (and also for us to laugh a lot when we review them).

And you, how do you think the Soviets’ reaction would have been if the plan had been carried out? Leave us your comment!

