Xwing completes commercial flight autonomously

The autonomous aviation startup Xwing It has an innovative piloting software that has allowed it to complete its first commercial cargo flight completely autonomously. In the test, a Cessna Grand Caravan utility aircraft powered by the company’s AutoFlight platform was used.

The remote control software allowed the plane to move away from the gate, taxi and take off from the runway. Even the landing and return to the boarding area. It was therefore a door-to-door demonstration, whose “traffic control interactions were conducted remotely from the ground,” according to Xwing.

The company is confident AutoFlight will hit the market sooner than expected

Given the potential of AutoFlight and the reach it has demonstrated with this flight, Xwing is confident that its software will hit the market sooner than expected. Even long before “overcoming regulatory and technical obstacles” that other companies face.

AutoFlight is powerful software equipped with LiDAR sensors, a set of optical cameras, radar and satellite navigation. This allows you to detect and avoid other aircraft in the airspace.

“For now, Xwing hopes that the focus on cargo flights will also help it forge links with e-commerce and delivery companies that rely on air freight to deliver goods around the world.” comments Engadget.

Xwing focuses on existing aircraft

Unlike other companies, Xwing focuses its software on existing aircraft. Therefore, its tool is presented as an ally for aviation companies that want to test the autonomy of their aircraft.

It is even seen as a way to reduce costs in this area. Undoubtedly, Xwing bets on this technology and on the future of aviation in a completely autonomous way.

