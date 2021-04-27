Yayagram: the Telegram-inspired system designed for grandparents

As new communication technologies emerge, older people face an uphill battle: trying to understand how the basic tools of that system work. Even, many times they give up using them because they consider them too advanced or inadequate. Manuel Dallo, an engineer from Códice Software, has created Yayagram in view of this situation.

It is a device that will allow grandparents to maintain contact with their relatives in a very particular way. In addition, it is inspired by Telegram and was created from a Raspberry Pi. The latter will be in charge of running the computer software, as well as connecting to the Internet and accessing the different Python libraries, the programming language used.

In a statement for The Verge, the engineer says that his grandmother has hearing problems, so Yayagram “empowers him and builds communication bridges with the rest of his grandchildren who are not lucky enough to live nearby.”

Easier communication

Dallo develops this system thinking of his yaya (grandmother). That is precisely why he calls the team “Yayagram”. Its purpose is that our grandparents can communicate more easily with people through Telegram. But how does it work?

This equipment has seven audio connectors associated with a specific contact. These can be used to send a mass or private message. You just have to plug the connector into the corresponding port, press a button and record the audio. As it was done decades ago in telephone exchanges. This form of communication reminds us of speed dialing, but in an analog way.

In this way, the person who wants to communicate will only have to use a microphone to send voice notes. Otherwise, when you receive a message, it will be printed on paper. To do this, Yayagram connects to a thermal printer. Therefore, the reception and reading of the messages will be easier. Thus, grandparents avoid having to interact with unfriendly graphical interfaces.

Dallo did not clarify if this device will be marketed or if it was created just for his grandmother. However, he left an open question “will the older people in your family use Yayagram?”

Here is the tweet with the information thread:

To send a new voice message you need first to choose the destination grandchild, the selection is made using a Jack connector, like the #cablegirls used to do! pic.twitter.com/raLdl0seDC – Manu (@mrcatacroquer) April 25, 2021

“Hello World! I want to share with you a device that I made, its name is “Yayagram”, a machine that helps our loved ones to continue communicating with their grandchildren. How? Let me open a thread to give you all the details of this contraption ”.

Read also:

Raspberry pi, a technology that can change the way our data is handled on the internet

.