Year on TikTok: learn how to create “Your 2020 summary” in the app

TikTok It has become the app that has generated the most followers this year. The application, currently, has been the most downloaded in 2020, according to data from Sensor Tower . If you were one of those who uploaded a diversity of videos, then you should try this trick to know “Your summary 2020”.

Most people have discovered in TikTok a way to pass the time. Through it you can view 15-second clips about tricks for your smartphone, videos with special effects, stunts and popular dances, among others.

Surely you have a friend who uploads videos every day in order to gain followers and views, even others have seen that the app allows them to earn money.

If you know one like that or are a recurring user, then you should already try how to create “Your summary 2020” of TikTok . You will surely have fun with the result.

This will show your summary of the year on TikTok. Did you know? Well, get to know it right now. (Photo: TikTok)

HOW TO CREATE “YOUR SUMMARY 2020” IN TIKTOK